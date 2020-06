odditory said: Way better than I expected. Looks like a DOOM2016 supercharged Borderlands/Mad Max. Open world too? This is now my 2019 most anticipated.



To the "but didn't RAGE suck" edgelords I can only say DOOM2016 absolutely rocked, and Mad Max from Avalanche was surprisingly fun. These two studios joining forces on this looks like it's going to be epic. Click to expand...

I've been replaying Doom over the last week and when playing last night @ 4K maxed out and admiring some of the gun textures and environments all-the-while playing at a smooth 60FPS I said to myself "Man, they should make every game with ID Tech 6." Engine is well optimized, looks great, and if they could get the new Doom on the fucking Nintendo Switch then anything is possible with the engine. It looks like Rage 2 may be using ID Tech 6 and I also remember when playing Doom thinking how the engine could handle an open-world setup.Btw, I never finished the original Rage but I did start playing it this past weekend and been playing every night since and it's not bad. I enjoy the more laid-back and easy gameplay of it. Like, you still collect quests and loot like some RPGs but it's way more simplified. You just instantly loot dead enemies of everything, I haven't noticed a carry limit, and the shooting is good b/c it's a id game. Looks like Rage 2 though may expand upon what they did with Rage, but also learn from the shortfalls from what most disliked about it. Will wait to see more, but the new gameplay trailer definitely sold me on the game.