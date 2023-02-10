Radeon RX 7900 XT for $120 discount below MSRP

https://www.newegg.com/biostar-rx7900xt/p/27N-002J-00025
H/t videocardz
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card is now available for $859
https://videocardz.com/newz/amd-rad...Egv_Lj9DRmla6zE4BIjQ-1676026162-0-gaNycGzNEdA
EDIT:
there are
two one RX 7900 XT listed over on Newegg for under MSRP of $899. There was a third even cheaper model earlier, too, a BioStar reference card, but after it was spotted by Videocardz it shot back up in price.
Still, there's the ASRock-branded reference RX 7900 XT and third-party-designed XFX Merc 310($830 right now) on sale for $880 right now. A price reduction from MSRP on both counts, if only a small one
https://www.pcgamer.com/amds-rx-7900-xt-is-on-sale-under-msrp-only-two-months-after-release/
EDIT-2:
there has been a decent bit of RX 7900 XT price action today in the US. The same Chinese source noticed
https://www.ithome.com/0/676/147.htm
that the ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT was now being sold for $70 below MSRP. That means it is now available (and in stock at the time of writing) for $829.
https://www.newegg.com/asrock-radeon-rx-7900-xt-rx7900xt-pg-20go/p/N82E16814930083
https://hothardware.com/news/amd-radeon-rx-7900-xt-pricing-hits-steep-decline
EDIT-3:
Today, the RX 7900 XT is now available at $819 for the reference PowerColor / XRX Merc gaming black model and even cheaper because at $799 for the custom ASRock Phantom GPU. What this means is that the RX 7900 XT is now $100 cheaper than it was at launch, and that’s just 80 days after release.
https://www.newegg.com/asrock-radeon-rx-7900-xt-rx7900xt-pg-20go/p/N82E16814930083
https://www.amazon.com/PowerColor-Radeon-7900-XT-Graphics-Card/dp/B0BMWHCGBZ
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BNLSZDCX?ref_=cm_sw_r_apan_dp_NR8QB1V7E2R9MR0BKXMT&tag=hardfocom-20
Gamers in UK can also find RX 7900 XT at a lower price. The card is now available for just £799.99 through Overclockers.
https://videocardz.com/newz/amd-radeon-rx-7900-xt-gpu-drops-to-799-100-under-msrp
EDIT-4:
h/t TechPowerUp
The Saphire Pulse 7900 XT model "launches" at $800 (after $20 mail-in rebate) at NewEgg: https://www.newegg.com/sapphire-radeon-rx-7900-xt-11323-02-20g/p/N82E16814202431
EDIT-5:
the ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT is now being sold for $120 below MSRP. That means it is now available (and in stock at the time of writing) for $780.
https://www.newegg.com/asrock-radeon-rx-7900-xt-rx7900xt-pg-20go/p/N82E16814930083
