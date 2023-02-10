Radeon RX 7900 XT for $120 discount below MSRP

M

Marees

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 28, 2018
Messages
1,226
https://www.newegg.com/biostar-rx7900xt/p/27N-002J-00025

H/t videocardz

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card is now available for $859

https://videocardz.com/newz/amd-rad...Egv_Lj9DRmla6zE4BIjQ-1676026162-0-gaNycGzNEdA

EDIT:
there are two one RX 7900 XT listed over on Newegg for under MSRP of $899. There was a third even cheaper model earlier, too, a BioStar reference card, but after it was spotted by Videocardz it shot back up in price.


Still, there's the ASRock-branded reference RX 7900 XT and third-party-designed XFX Merc 310($830 right now) on sale for $880 right now. A price reduction from MSRP on both counts, if only a small one

https://www.pcgamer.com/amds-rx-7900-xt-is-on-sale-under-msrp-only-two-months-after-release/

EDIT-2:
there has been a decent bit of RX 7900 XT price action today in the US. The same Chinese source noticed
https://www.ithome.com/0/676/147.htm
that the ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT was now being sold for $70 below MSRP. That means it is now available (and in stock at the time of writing) for $829.

https://www.newegg.com/asrock-radeon-rx-7900-xt-rx7900xt-pg-20go/p/N82E16814930083

https://hothardware.com/news/amd-radeon-rx-7900-xt-pricing-hits-steep-decline

EDIT-3:
Today, the RX 7900 XT is now available at $819 for the reference PowerColor / XRX Merc gaming black model and even cheaper because at $799 for the custom ASRock Phantom GPU. What this means is that the RX 7900 XT is now $100 cheaper than it was at launch, and that’s just 80 days after release.


https://www.newegg.com/asrock-radeon-rx-7900-xt-rx7900xt-pg-20go/p/N82E16814930083

https://www.amazon.com/PowerColor-Radeon-7900-XT-Graphics-Card/dp/B0BMWHCGBZ

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BNLSZDCX?ref_=cm_sw_r_apan_dp_NR8QB1V7E2R9MR0BKXMT&tag=hardfocom-20

Gamers in UK can also find RX 7900 XT at a lower price. The card is now available for just £799.99 through Overclockers.

https://videocardz.com/newz/amd-radeon-rx-7900-xt-gpu-drops-to-799-100-under-msrp

EDIT-4:

h/t TechPowerUp

The Saphire Pulse 7900 XT model "launches" at $800 (after $20 mail-in rebate) at NewEgg: https://www.newegg.com/sapphire-radeon-rx-7900-xt-11323-02-20g/p/N82E16814202431

EDIT-5:

the ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT is now being sold for $120 below MSRP. That means it is now available (and in stock at the time of writing) for $780.

https://www.newegg.com/asrock-radeon-rx-7900-xt-rx7900xt-pg-20go/p/N82E16814930083
 
Last edited:
S

sirmonkey1985

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - July 2010
Joined
Sep 13, 2008
Messages
22,311
Marees said:
I think there were only 2 left when I posted it. Let us see if this re-appears ...
Click to expand...

probably going to appear random times now that fry's is dead and that's where biostar primarily was sold at here in the states they need to get their name out there again else where.
 
T

Tsuyashu

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 2, 2008
Messages
239
I know this is probably beating a dead horse.. but I'm using a 980TI at the moment and feeling the age. I was originally looking for a 3080TI for below $800, but I know the 4070TI is technically better(though I'm spiteful about the 4080 fiasco). It seems the 7900 XT is relatively within 10% performance +/- from the 4700TI, so can anyone give me convincing arguments for which GPU?
 
S

sk3tch

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 5, 2008
Messages
2,783
Tsuyashu said:
I know this is probably beating a dead horse.. but I'm using a 980TI at the moment and feeling the age. I was originally looking for a 3080TI for below $800, but I know the 4070TI is technically better(though I'm spiteful about the 4080 fiasco). It seems the 7900 XT is relatively within 10% performance +/- from the 4700TI, so can anyone give me convincing arguments for which GPU?
Click to expand...
Depends on your preference. Since you have NVIDIA now, the obvious nod would go to staying with NVIDIA. I've got a 4080, a couple 4090s (one is boxed up to go to a buddy for his X3D build), and a couple 7900 XTX's. I'm enjoying the XTX's much more than the 6000 series...but if I had no cards I would definitely get NVIDIA first. AMD, for me, is more of a toy.

My challenge with the 7900 XT is it is only $100 more to go to the XTX which is actually a decent jump. So, IMO - get a 4070 Ti or get a 7900 XTX...
 
M

Marees

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 28, 2018
Messages
1,226
sk3tch said:
My challenge with the 7900 XT is it is only $100 more to go to the XTX which is actually a decent jump. So, IMO - get a 4070 Ti or get a 7900 XTX...
Click to expand...
That is not the street price right.

Based on street price differences the $$$ between 7900 XT & 7900 XTX can be in the range of $200 to $300
 
M

Marees

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 28, 2018
Messages
1,226
Tsuyashu said:
I know this is probably beating a dead horse.. but I'm using a 980TI at the moment and feeling the age. I was originally looking for a 3080TI for below $800, but I know the 4070TI is technically better(though I'm spiteful about the 4080 fiasco). It seems the 7900 XT is relatively within 10% performance +/- from the 4700TI, so can anyone give me convincing arguments for which GPU?
Click to expand...

If you are looking at 1440p with lots of ray tracing then the 4070 ti would be a good choice.

If you are looking at 4K, from a future raster gaming point of view, the 12gb in 4070 ti might not be enough.

What I like about Nvidia gpus this gen is the power efficiency.
AMD will have to fight very hard on the value side to keep up.
 
M

Marees

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 28, 2018
Messages
1,226
R

rofull22

Weaksauce
Joined
Jan 7, 2022
Messages
84
Read rumors somewhere about an official AMD $100 retail price reduction on XT, maybe it just happened.
 
M

Mega6

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 13, 2017
Messages
3,887
sk3tch said:
I'd be happy to snag you a $999 XTX - just let me know the make/model. It's trivial these days. Just need distill! I also have a Micro Center near by.
Click to expand...
7900XTX @ store.AMD.com now in stock for $999

EDIT: Out of Stock now.
 
Last edited:
T

Top Nurse

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 4, 2003
Messages
7,295
I just picked up the XFX 7900 XT reference and paid $809.99 for it. It was $879.99, but I got a 10% reduction in price due to using my Best Buy credit card. Very nice looking and the big plus was no foo foo lights. I'm very impressed with the heat fins that takes up about 70% of the width. Can't wait to void the warranty as soon as I can get a waterblock for it. Speaking of which does anyone know of any companies here in the USA that might have some in stock?
 
M

Mega6

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 13, 2017
Messages
3,887
S

sfsuphysics

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jan 14, 2007
Messages
15,638
as much as it's nice to see these price cuts to "what it should have been from the beginning" I wish they'd hurry up and release those "lower" cards already. Lets see what the 7600,7700,7800xt and 4070,4060ti,4060 can do... and more importantly at what price can they do it!
 
S

sk3tch

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 5, 2008
Messages
2,783
sfsuphysics said:
as much as it's nice to see these price cuts to "what it should have been from the beginning" I wish they'd hurry up and release those "lower" cards already. Lets see what the 7600,7700,7800xt and 4070,4060ti,4060 can do... and more importantly at what price can they do it!
Click to expand...
Nah I like the RTX 3090 being the budget part ;)
 
R

rofull22

Weaksauce
Joined
Jan 7, 2022
Messages
84
funkydmunky said:
A good start for this ugly duckling card. Why AMD prices these so close was one of the strangest moves in all time.
Click to expand...
They needed a model that they could drop in price quickly to compete with whatever Nvidia did I think. So they started high at $900.
 
L

LukeTbk

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 10, 2020
Messages
3,714
Wonder if they got blindsided by bad yield results, maybe they assumed there would be much more xtx for every xt and that they could price it really high for it to not always be sold out and the reverse happened making the MSRP pricing nonsensical.
 
S

sirmonkey1985

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - July 2010
Joined
Sep 13, 2008
Messages
22,311
funkydmunky said:
A good start for this ugly duckling card. Why AMD prices these so close was one of the strangest moves in all time.
Click to expand...


the XT was suppose to compete with the 4080 12GB that got changed to the 4070TI. but they made their bed when nvidia last minute "unlaunched" the 4080 12GB.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top