Radeon 6000 series speculation

So I was watching hot news and I saw the following specs for Radeon 6000. Tell me if you think these are accurate.Youtube source here:Radeon 6900 XT 5120 shaders 256 bit bus 16GB GDDR6 300WRadeon 6800 XT 3840 shaders 192 bit bus 12 GB GDDR6 200WRadeon 6700 XT 2560 shaders 192 bit bus 6 GB GDDR6 150WBased on that we can infer that the 6900 XT has 80CU, the 6800 XT has 60 CU, and the 6700XT has 40 CU.Price guesses? It all depends on where the performance slots in. If the 6900 XT can go toe to toe with the 3080, I'd expect it to cost around $600. But if it's competing with the 3070 then I'd expect it go go for around $500 and the prices trickle down from there.Do you expect the 6000 series to be competitive with Nvidia 3000 series?