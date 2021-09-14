Question about current state of crypto mining

Hi all,



I was looking into getting into mining a while back and was going to look into the 3060 series of cards, but this was before the massive increase in price and also before nvidia decided to nerf the cards ablitys. I also put the project on hold due to that i watn to set up a good size farm that im planning on setting up around a 15k-20k solar power system to so i wont have any over head so when prices do crash i can wait and hold until markets recover.



Is there a way to get around the nerf that nvida put on the cards for mining? to get back to the full mining potential?



Due to etherum looking to getting away from pow method, What would be potential cryptos to start researching?



I know this can be a very open question, but what would be good cards to focus on that where similar to the 3060 that had a good hash-rate to power usage ?