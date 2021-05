Pump turns on bit isn't moving liquid

Sounds like either a failed motor or impeller. Can happen if you get an air pocket in your loop around the pump and it can't prime. Gotta be careful as a pump can fail pretty fast if run dry without liquid to push. Not saying you ran it dry, just a tip for others.Looks like you have one of those slab reservoirs with a built in pump. Gets a bit messy to replace the pump when it isn't a separate/self-contained unit.I typically use a stand-alone bench power supply to power up and test my water pump when first installing and filling a loop - have more control over the pump that way.