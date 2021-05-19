Pump turns on bit isn't moving liquid

Hi all,



I was able to run a test loop with distilled water. Then I installed all my components. Now the pump turns on fine but it's not pushing any liquid. Any ideas?



Thanks.



EDIT: pump isn't turning on at all.



EDIT: tried to plug the pump directly in mobo and directly to PSU. No power either way.



Third Edit: powered just the pump using 2 pin to molex. Looks like is getting a bit of power but not enough to pump.