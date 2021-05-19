Pump turns on bit isn't moving liquid

C

Corporate Thug

n00b
Joined
Apr 3, 2021
Messages
23
Hi all,

I was able to run a test loop with distilled water. Then I installed all my components. Now the pump turns on fine but it's not pushing any liquid. Any ideas?

Thanks.

EDIT: pump isn't turning on at all.

EDIT: tried to plug the pump directly in mobo and directly to PSU. No power either way.

Third Edit: powered just the pump using 2 pin to molex. Looks like is getting a bit of power but not enough to pump.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_1628.jpg
    IMG_1628.jpg
    57.4 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
Supercharged_Z06

Supercharged_Z06

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 13, 2006
Messages
3,135
Sounds like either a failed motor or impeller. Can happen if you get an air pocket in your loop around the pump and it can't prime. Gotta be careful as a pump can fail pretty fast if run dry without liquid to push. Not saying you ran it dry, just a tip for others.

Looks like you have one of those slab reservoirs with a built in pump. Gets a bit messy to replace the pump when it isn't a separate/self-contained unit.

I typically use a stand-alone bench power supply to power up and test my water pump when first installing and filling a loop - have more control over the pump that way.
 
Last edited:
C

Corporate Thug

n00b
Joined
Apr 3, 2021
Messages
23
Damn, ok. Now its powering just fine but still isnt pumping. I have no idea it could have dry pumped. I specifically filled the res before I powered it. Now I have to figure out what kind of pump this is to replace. I think this is my first and last time experimenting with water.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top