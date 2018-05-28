PUBG Devs Admit Performance Sucks

FrgMstr
Just Plain Mean
Staff member
- Joined
- May 18, 1997
- Messages
- 52,216
While the PUBG devs, BlueHole, have been content with raking in all sorts of cash and ignoring a plethora of performance-sucking bugs, it seems as though they have now gotten to a point at where they can stop counting their money long enough to address these issues. We are sure this has nothing to do with Fornite coming along and dominating the genre with a battle royale game that plays well on nearly every system on the planet. This certainly reminds us of something the Act Man had to say earlier this month.
OUR TOP PRIORITIES - We look at feedback from players around the world when determining our priorities. We’ve heard your voices, and as a result we believe that the biggest issues which deserve our attention are performance, server-side optimization, and cheating.
OUR TOP PRIORITIES - We look at feedback from players around the world when determining our priorities. We’ve heard your voices, and as a result we believe that the biggest issues which deserve our attention are performance, server-side optimization, and cheating.