PUBG Devs Admit Performance Sucks

So,



I played PUBG a bunch last summer.



My first take was " holy shit what an obnoxious community". Once I figured out how to disable voice comms, things got much much better.



My second take was that the game was utter garbage due to people taking advantage of 3rd person mode to hide and look at the same time. I was told there was a forced first person mode coming though, so I stuck it out and and it did eventually come along and greatly improve things.



Draw distance was a problem back then, and from comments here I understand it has gotten worse. I just want a game that draws everything out to infinity, damn the performance impacts. Too many of these games decide they care about people with low end systems, when really they just shouldn't. Environment consistency from player screen to player screen is WAY more important than performance.



The game has enough players, they can afford to not think about the people with less than a 1070.



I never found the net code to be bad, but maybe that's because I have excellent internet. Always very low ping.



When they introduced clothes and skins like some goddamned Barbie doll game, I thought that would kill it, but it didn't. The apparel never ruined the feel to me, like in so many other games. (Like,yo, check out my pink camo assault rifle) I felt like they did skins pretty OK in this game.



In the end, I stopped playing in late September or early October some time because I got bored with it. Once I had 5-6 chicken dinners under my belt, I found these was very little replay value. In part this could be because there was only one map. I hear that has since changed, so maybe it is better?



Either way, all of my comments are based on the state of the game as it was in late September / Early October 2017. Things could have changed since.