PUBG Devs Admit Performance Sucks

While the PUBG devs, BlueHole, have been content with raking in all sorts of cash and ignoring a plethora of performance-sucking bugs, it seems as though they have now gotten to a point at where they can stop counting their money long enough to address these issues. We are sure this has nothing to do with Fornite coming along and dominating the genre with a battle royale game that plays well on nearly every system on the planet. This certainly reminds us of something the Act Man had to say earlier this month.


OUR TOP PRIORITIES - We look at feedback from players around the world when determining our priorities. We’ve heard your voices, and as a result we believe that the biggest issues which deserve our attention are performance, server-side optimization, and cheating.
 
Brendan Greene admit to be wrong about something? I don't believe it. I'm surprised he hasn't taken a job at Apple yet, he would fit right in.
 
What is funny is that it plays way better now than when it first came out, but I now play it on my Xbox since that's where my friends are and there aren't any cheaters.
 
PUBG is the first beta game to be released publicly on a console. It's the only game with big enough popularity to jump the quality line.

What did we expect would happen?
 
BloodyIron said:
PUBG is the first beta game to be released publicly on a console. It's the only game with big enough popularity to jump the quality line.

What did we expect would happen?
Didn't ARK take that crown?
 
IMO the game runs decently well enough now. The larger issue that I have with the game is that the draw distance isn’t large enough and the lack of distant foliage.

Post scriptum uses the same engine and all foliage is drawn. If folks are hiding in a bush you aren’t going to see them.

In PUBG it drops foliage after like 50 feet and you can easily see folks. It’s one of the most frustrating parts of the game IMO.
 
Do 10hz tick rate servers have anything to do with that. Games great, netcode is a dumpster fire.
 
Mchart said:
IMO the game runs decently well enough now. The larger issue that I have with the game is that the draw distance isn’t large enough and the lack of distant foliage.

Post scriptum uses the same engine and all foliage is drawn. If folks are hiding in a bush you aren’t going to see them.

In PUBG it drops foliage after like 50 feet and you can easily see folks. It’s one of the most frustrating parts of the game IMO.
Maybe some of the performance improvements came from reducing the foliage draw distance.
 
deton8 said:
Maybe some of the performance improvements came from reducing the foliage draw distance.
No they need to fix the draw distance, if you are sneaking through the tall grass you shouldn't be countered by somebody reducing their draw distance so it doesn't render the grass but then displays you clear as day crunched over crawling in the open.
 
Lakados said:
No they need to fix the draw distance, if you are sneaking through the tall grass you shouldn't be countered by somebody reducing their draw distance so it doesn't render the grass but then displays you clear as day crunched over crawling in the open.
You can see people easily if you are at distance though. That’s the problem. Go play post scriptum and see how good the game could be.

Misread your post, I agree with you.
 
deton8 said:
Maybe some of the performance improvements came from reducing the foliage draw distance.
Then LOD circle around the player is somewhere around the 200+ meter mark. After that range, no grass spawns. There problems where hills don't properly draw at distances greater than 300. you may be able to see a player, but bullets will be blocked by invisible walls. Trees render differently at different ranges. You may be completely behind a tree on your screen, but an enemy can see you sticking half your body out on one side and still be able to shoot you.
 
SlayVus said:
Then LOD circle around the player is somewhere around the 200+ meter mark. After that range, no grass spawns. There problems where hills don't properly draw at distances greater than 300. you may be able to see a player, but bullets will be blocked by invisible walls. Trees render differently at different ranges. You may be completely behind a tree on your screen, but an enemy can see you sticking half your body out on one side and still be able to shoot you.
People always said this game was buggy but that sounds pretty silly.

Even if bullets won't register, the fact people can see you where you should be obscured by foliage seems like it would mess with tactics.
 
I haven't played PUBG since last September, but I didn't think the performance was particularly bad.

All else being equal large outdoor maps always put a higher load on GPU's than smaller indoor maps.

I can't compare to Fortnight as I have never touched it, but I guess there aretricks that can reduce long render distance load, but all of them look really shitty.
 
Mchart said:
IMO the game runs decently well enough now. The larger issue that I have with the game is that the draw distance isn’t large enough and the lack of distant foliage.

Post scriptum uses the same engine and all foliage is drawn. If folks are hiding in a bush you aren’t going to see them.

In PUBG it drops foliage after like 50 feet and you can easily see folks. It’s one of the most frustrating parts of the game IMO.
Ugh, would rather have infinite draw distance for foliage and let performance suffer than this. This ruins the game.

And no, you can't make it an optional setting, because then it will be abused by those who WANT to see though bushes.

The real problem is that they try to market the game to people with weak-ass systems.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
Ugh, would rather have infinite draw distance for foliage and let performance suffer than this. This ruins the game.

And no, you can't make it an optional setting, because then it will be abused by those who WANT to see though bushes.

The real problem is that they try to market the game to people with weak-ass systems.
One idea - since this game has so many players - could be to match people into games where people have similar draw distance settings as they do. That way at least it would be a level playing field
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
One idea - since this game has so many players - could be to match people into games where people have similar draw distance settings as they do. That way at least it would be a level playing field
They’d have to push out a different game client that was for like a realism mode or something.
 
deton8 said:
People always said this game was buggy but that sounds pretty silly.

Even if bullets won't register, the fact people can see you where you should be obscured by foliage seems like it would mess with tactics.
It completely does to the degree that many would say it was broken, unless you are on the dev team then it is a work in progress.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
Ugh, would rather have infinite draw distance for foliage and let performance suffer than this. This ruins the game.

And no, you can't make it an optional setting, because then it will be abused by those who WANT to see though bushes.

The real problem is that they try to market the game to people with weak-ass systems.
Bushes render in a pretty good distance away 400-500+meters, grass on the other hand only rendered 75-100meters or so. really if you are gonna hide in a bush before you get last 2 circles then yea you likely are a person that sits in a house in a corner and never moves hoping someone comes in and that is sad. As person said if you make it a setting most will turn it off for the advantage so least way it is its equal.
 
Arbit3r said:
Bushes render in a pretty good distance away 400-500+meters, grass on the other hand only rendered 75-100meters or so. really if you are gonna hide in a bush before you get last 2 circles then yea you likely are a person that sits in a house in a corner and never moves hoping someone comes in and that is sad. As person said if you make it a setting most will turn it off for the advantage so least way it is its equal.
My experience is that it is near impossible to camp in PUBG. The zones shrink too fast.

Cover is key though when on the move. Keep low and always run behind things as much as possible to minimize detection and have easy access to cover if someone starts shooting.
 
Ring of Elysium is your friend. Check it out. Free to play and even on servers in China the game plays way better than pubg. You can hide good among other things. It's a fixed pubg.
 
spaceman said:
Ring of Elysium is your friend. Check it out. Free to play and even on servers in China the game plays way better than pubg. You can hide good among other things. It's a fixed pubg.
Yup ROE is the superior alternative to PUBG.
 
720 MILLION this fucking game has garnered? I played it for an hour and was utterly bored of it. With that cash on hand they've enough for hookers and cocaine for some years to come.
 
I still enjoy pubg A lot of PC. I have a GTX 780 reference and runs fine
 
Dan said:
I still enjoy pubg A lot of PC. I have a GTX 780 reference and runs fine
Same here, but this opinion seems to be taboo on this forum. Everyone here loves to shit on PUBG, but I am still playing regularly and enjoying the weekend events. I had a one month break or so a handful of months back when the game was overrun with hackers (which was very frustrating), but they have more or less fixed that.

I have around 400 hours into it on PC, and I still play regularly with a squad a couple of nights a week. I have a few changes that I would like to see, but they don't make or break the game for me. Performance has never been an issue for me but I tend to keep my PC on the bleeding edge.

One side benefit is the steam marketplace - I have made roughly $180 selling in game items.
 
Fleat said:
Same here, but this opinion seems to be taboo on this forum. Everyone here loves to shit on PUBG, but I am still playing regularly and enjoying the weekend events. I had a one month break or so a handful of months back when the game was overrun with hackers (which was very frustrating), but they have more or less fixed that.

I have around 400 hours into it on PC, and I still play regularly with a squad a couple of nights a week. I have a few changes that I would like to see, but they don't make or break the game for me. Performance has never been an issue for me but I tend to keep my PC on the bleeding edge.

One side benefit is the steam marketplace - I have made roughly $180 selling in game items.
I havent played it in a few weeks due to life restrictions but im excited to get some breathing time tonight. Might Pubg if the wife studies or D2 if she feels like gaming. I have about 550 hours played, maybe 10 of them is AFK at the title screen.
 
Overall don't like 3rd person view as gives you walls as a side effect (need a new video card any way as before I can play it )
 
likeman said:
Overall don't like 3rd person view as gives you walls as a side effect (need a new video card any way as before I can play it )
They introduced a first person mode late last summer, and that has been the only way I've played since. The third person standard mode is shitty as hell. Players can look around walls and stand completely behind them at the same time.

The only way to play this game is in forced first person mode.
 
So,

I played PUBG a bunch last summer.

My first take was " holy shit what an obnoxious community". Once I figured out how to disable voice comms, things got much much better.

My second take was that the game was utter garbage due to people taking advantage of 3rd person mode to hide and look at the same time. I was told there was a forced first person mode coming though, so I stuck it out and and it did eventually come along and greatly improve things.

Draw distance was a problem back then, and from comments here I understand it has gotten worse. I just want a game that draws everything out to infinity, damn the performance impacts. Too many of these games decide they care about people with low end systems, when really they just shouldn't. Environment consistency from player screen to player screen is WAY more important than performance.

The game has enough players, they can afford to not think about the people with less than a 1070.

I never found the net code to be bad, but maybe that's because I have excellent internet. Always very low ping.

When they introduced clothes and skins like some goddamned Barbie doll game, I thought that would kill it, but it didn't. The apparel never ruined the feel to me, like in so many other games. (Like,yo, check out my pink camo assault rifle) I felt like they did skins pretty OK in this game.

In the end, I stopped playing in late September or early October some time because I got bored with it. Once I had 5-6 chicken dinners under my belt, I found these was very little replay value. In part this could be because there was only one map. I hear that has since changed, so maybe it is better?

Either way, all of my comments are based on the state of the game as it was in late September / Early October 2017. Things could have changed since.
 
