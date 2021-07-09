PSU or GPU issue.

So tonight my system black screen while mining. I rebooted and everything worked fine when idle or doing web browsing. After a few minutes running a game or mining it would black screen. When I start up Tomb raided it works til gets to the option screen before black screening. When I start up older game like HL2 it runs without issues. I have not seen any artifacts. It started after a windows update but seems like it's a coincidence. I tried different driver and even a clean install of windows 10. I am going to say it is the gpu but I will dig out my spare PSU tomorrow to do more troubleshooting. It powered this system with no issues. CPU and GPU are under custom loop. Temps are fine.



5950x

Gigabyte x570 Master

EVGA 3080 FTW 3

Seasonic FOCUS PX-850, 850W 80+ Platinum