PS5 Release Window Officially Announced

SeymourGore

SeymourGore

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 12, 2008
Messages
2,913
The haptic feedback sounds interesting. I'm liking how they're taking limited storage space in mind for partial game installs.

The hardware based raytracing was a surprise to me. Thought for sure it was going to be a software based quasi raytracing.
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,260
Bluepoint is working on a PS5 title..."We're working on a big one right now," says Marco Thrush, president of Bluepoint Games, which most recently worked on last year's PS4 remake of Shadow of the Colossus. "I'll let you figure out the rest."

Demon's Souls remaster!!...has to be right?

with haptics, you truly feel a broader range of feedback, so crashing into a wall in a race car feels much different than making a tackle on the football field...you can even get a sense for a variety of textures when running through fields of grass or plodding through mud

in addition to the haptic feedback the second innovation is something we call adaptive triggers, which have been incorporated into the trigger buttons (L2/R2)...Developers can program the resistance of the triggers so that you feel the tactile sensation of drawing a bow and arrow or accelerating an off-road vehicle through rocky terrain...in combination with the haptics, this can produce a powerful experience that better simulates various actions...game creators have started to receive early versions of the new controller, and we can’t wait to see where their imagination goes with these new features at their disposal
 
T4rd

T4rd

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 8, 2009
Messages
17,047
I always try to wait until the console has been revised a bit before buying, generally for for better cooling/noise and maybe fix minor design issues, but also because there typically isn't any/many worthy games available at launch. Given that my PS4 has been my favorite place to game most of the time the past few years though, I may have to buy one of these at launch if they have any decent exclusives at launch even if they're remasters of PS4 exclusives like Horizon ZD, God of War, or TLOU 2 all with 60 FPS support at any higher resolution.

USB C on the controllers are definitely much appreciated, though I wonder if they'll still be really picky as to what chargers work with them as the PS4 controllers seem to be (most of the wall chargers that work fine for phones and stuff don't work on PS4 controllers in my experience). I hope they keep the touch pad too, if just for better use on PC like I use the PS4's controller as a mouse with the touch pad.

The biggest thing on my wish-list that they haven't commented on is for better monitor support for different resolutions like 1440p since I have a 1440p Ultrawide that I like to use my consoles on occasionally any my PS4 Pro only outputs 1080p to it. I don't expect UW support, but for many games I am much more comfortable playing at my desk than I am in the living room on the couch or whatever. Freesync would definitely be a nice perk as well so devs don't have to lock to either 30 or 60 Hz and can have a lot more performance budget to play with to bump IQ and not have to worry about frame rate dips or locking to a set frame rate that can't be sustained at all times or at least utilize some overhead where scenes can run at 40+ FPS instead of still being locked to 30. I expect them to at least offer Freesync since Xbone already supports it on their current systems and TVs are starting to support it now as well.
 
B

Brian_B

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 23, 2012
Messages
3,356
The SSD is still very much the most exciting thing here for me. Load times were my biggest gripe about the PS4. Just hoping they don't gimp the storage signficantly, as that was my other big gripe about the early PS4's -- 500GB was enough for like.. 4 game installs.

I'm cautiously optimistic about the new DualShock. The haptic feedback sounds great, the trigger support... sounds like it could get in the way... playing a FPS and it decides to rumble your aim on the trigger. Could be awesome in like... a fishing game or driving game though. Depends largely on developer implementation I guess.

Couldn't watch the video - haven't heard if VRR is confirmed or not yet. 8K - meh. 4K BluRay was a head scratcher on why it wasn't on the PS4 - will be nice to see it here, if BluRay survives much longer.

I'm not expecting a lot of advancement in graphical fidelity - something better, sure, but I didn't think it was a huge jump from the PS3 to PS4. Sure, better, but not "we waited 10 years for this" better.

I'll probably pick one up early on to replace my original PS4, and then if/when the better version comes up, get that to replace the Pro. I've been using them as BluRay/DVD players around the house.
 
Dion

Dion

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 2, 2004
Messages
3,728
Needs Backwards compatibility with all 4 systems. 4K @ 30fps and 1080p 60fps options required or no sale from me.. I do like the UHD drive finally included tho..
 
G

gamerk2

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 9, 2012
Messages
1,698
Brian_B said:
Couldn't watch the video - haven't heard if VRR is confirmed or not yet. 8K - meh. 4K BluRay was a head scratcher on why it wasn't on the PS4 - will be nice to see it here, if BluRay survives much longer.
Click to expand...
The fact it supports 8k implies HDMI 2.1, which implies support for HDMI Forum VRR.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Ignore Me
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
14,557
Console releases are always more fun I suppose Foxconn will be cranking them out I thought the PS4 was nothing special compared to the PS3. I probably won't buy one I'm 44 now 45 when it comes out will be 50 when the game comes out that I actually want to play. Steam backlog is hitting me upside the head for years
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Ignore Me
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
14,557
The last couple of consoles have been pretty ugly or badly thought out I could never stand all of the micro scratches on my launch PS4.

I think the PS4 slim is the best of the bunch for looks and durability. Same reason why the PS3 slim and launch PS4 looks like they can stand scratches from dust.

Xbox looks like it was shot by Russians too many holes. The 360 was a good design except for the red ring of death.
 
Last edited:
Armenius

Armenius

I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
21,017
Comixbooks said:
The last couple of consoles have been pretty ugly or badly thought out I could never stand all of the micro scratches on my launch PS4.

I think the PS4 slim is the best of the bunch for looks and durability. Same reason why the PS3 slim and launch PS4 looks like they can stand scratches from dust.

Xbox looks like it was shot by Russians too many holes. The 360 was a good design except for the red ring of death.
Click to expand...
The Red Ring of Death was caused by the design of the 360. Form over function. So, no, it wasn't a "good design."
 
Armenius

Armenius

I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
21,017
demondrops said:
lolno. dont think sony consist of habitual drunkards.
Click to expand...
I admit I didn't actually listen to the video or look at the patent, but I can believe that the funky-looking design is for testing various cooling solutions. If the power of the console is taking as large a jump as has been publicized then it is going to need some realistic cooling for longevity. I think that render they show of a possible production model actually doesn't look too bad. You also have to remember the original boomerang design for the Sixaxis controller for the PS3. Up until the final hour Sony swore up and down that this was the actual production design of the controller, so either the executive or engineers are in a perpetual drunken state. Or both.
 
demondrops

demondrops

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 7, 2016
Messages
423
Armenius said:
I admit I didn't actually listen to the video or look at the patent, but I can believe that the funky-looking design is for testing various cooling solutions. If the power of the console is taking as large a jump as has been publicized then it is going to need some realistic cooling for longevity. I think that render they show of a possible production model actually doesn't look too bad. You also have to remember the original boomerang design for the Sixaxis controller for the PS3. Up until the final hour Sony swore up and down that this was the actual production design of the controller, so either the executive or engineers are in a perpetual drunken state. Or both.
Click to expand...
thinking since ps2 the design have been quite similar. i dont think they will stray that far from it. consider the lower tdp of these components, not much had to change but any better cooling would not be bad.
 
N

ND40oz

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 31, 2005
Messages
11,607
Armenius said:
The Red Ring of Death was caused by the design of the 360. Form over function. So, no, it wasn't a "good design."
Click to expand...
It was also the EU, RoHS and lead-free solder, no matter how well you cool things, the solder will eventually fail.
 
bigdogchris

bigdogchris

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 19, 2008
Messages
17,969
With that cartridge patent leak, people are suggesting that they will be used for SSD expansion. With the integration of memory and NVMe storage on the PS5, I wouldn't be surprised if Sony blocks user replaceable hard drives (with your own). If you want to replace it you have to buy theirs.
 
V

Viper16

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 3, 2005
Messages
1,651
bigdogchris said:
With that cartridge patent leak, people are suggesting that they will be used for SSD expansion. With the integration of memory and NVMe storage on the PS5, I wouldn't be surprised if Sony blocks user replaceable hard drives (with your own). If you want to replace it you have to buy theirs.
Click to expand...
I hope you are wrong...they seem to have a history for trying to push proprietary formats. Beta, UMD, memory stick, minidisc,
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
17,562
Sony is all about proprietary formats. I have a feeling this will be another one.
As far as the machine goes, I'm just hoping for a focus on high framerates and quick loading times. Those are probably the two things I enjoy most about PC gaming. If they can bring them to the console world, I'll dive in with both feet.
Especially with Sony's exclusive franchises.
 
bigdogchris

bigdogchris

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 19, 2008
Messages
17,969
Viper16 said:
I hope you are wrong...they seem to have a history for trying to push proprietary formats. Beta, UMD, memory stick, minidisc,
Click to expand...
From a consumer standpoint I completely agree. From the Sony side though, could you imagine building the system for a certain performance spec in mind (NVMe SSD wise) then have some kid throw in a cheap QLC drive and bitch about why performance is so bad or possibly cause gameplay issues? I'm just saying it's something they have to look out for. They would have to build the system OS to use user installable drives as a lower tier storage and actively move data between them if they are for certain including NVMe drive at stock.

But the updated rumor now is that Sony is building a handheld companion to PS5 so it could also be for that.
 
V

vegeta535

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
3,747
Domingo said:
Sony is all about proprietary formats. I have a feeling this will be another one.
As far as the machine goes, I'm just hoping for a focus on high framerates and quick loading times. Those are probably the two things I enjoy most about PC gaming. If they can bring them to the console world, I'll dive in with both feet.
Especially with Sony's exclusive franchises.
Click to expand...
They have been except with the PS. It would be a shame if they go against it.
 
C

chameleoneel

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 15, 2005
Messages
3,232
bigdogchris said:
With that cartridge patent leak, people are suggesting that they will be used for SSD expansion. With the integration of memory and NVMe storage on the PS5, I wouldn't be surprised if Sony blocks user replaceable hard drives (with your own). If you want to replace it you have to buy theirs.
Click to expand...
The cartridge patent was for a portable device marketed to very young children
 
V

Verge

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 27, 2001
Messages
6,400
Viper16 said:
I hope you are wrong...they seem to have a history for trying to push proprietary formats. Beta, UMD, memory stick, minidisc,
Click to expand...
PS3 and PS4 both have been completely open to user replacing or upgrading their hard drive. So based on the entire history of their home consoles, they have never limited storage upgrades.
 
N

Nolan7689

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 5, 2015
Messages
1,530
Verge said:
PS3 and PS4 both have been completely open to user replacing or upgrading their hard drive. So based on the entire history of their home consoles, they have never limited storage upgrades.
Click to expand...
You forgot the PS2, it had an expansion bay for a 40gb Hard Drive/Network capabilities. Near as I can tell it didn’t have a max size either. I think people have used terabyte HDDs in the PS2.
So their track record for console memory expansion is excellent. Track record for handheld/camera memory expansion, atrociously expensive.
 
bigdogchris

bigdogchris

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 19, 2008
Messages
17,969
Viper16 said:
I hope you are wrong...they seem to have a history for trying to push proprietary formats. Beta, UMD, memory stick, minidisc,
Click to expand...
bigdogchris said:
From a consumer standpoint I completely agree. From the Sony side though, could you imagine building the system for a certain performance spec in mind (NVMe SSD wise) then have some kid throw in a cheap QLC drive and bitch about why performance is so bad or possibly cause gameplay issues? I'm just saying it's something they have to look out for. They would have to build the system OS to use user installable drives as a lower tier storage and actively move data between them if they are for certain including NVMe drive at stock.

But the updated rumor now is that Sony is building a handheld companion to PS5 so it could also be for that.
Click to expand...
Well, it happened with Xbox Series X. PS5 is next. https://twitter.com/seagategaming/status/1239634191110877184
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top