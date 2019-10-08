PS5 Release Window Officially Announced

I always try to wait until the console has been revised a bit before buying, generally for for better cooling/noise and maybe fix minor design issues, but also because there typically isn't any/many worthy games available at launch. Given that my PS4 has been my favorite place to game most of the time the past few years though, I may have to buy one of these at launch if they have any decent exclusives at launch even if they're remasters of PS4 exclusives like Horizon ZD, God of War, or TLOU 2 all with 60 FPS support at any higher resolution.



USB C on the controllers are definitely much appreciated, though I wonder if they'll still be really picky as to what chargers work with them as the PS4 controllers seem to be (most of the wall chargers that work fine for phones and stuff don't work on PS4 controllers in my experience). I hope they keep the touch pad too, if just for better use on PC like I use the PS4's controller as a mouse with the touch pad.



The biggest thing on my wish-list that they haven't commented on is for better monitor support for different resolutions like 1440p since I have a 1440p Ultrawide that I like to use my consoles on occasionally any my PS4 Pro only outputs 1080p to it. I don't expect UW support, but for many games I am much more comfortable playing at my desk than I am in the living room on the couch or whatever. Freesync would definitely be a nice perk as well so devs don't have to lock to either 30 or 60 Hz and can have a lot more performance budget to play with to bump IQ and not have to worry about frame rate dips or locking to a set frame rate that can't be sustained at all times or at least utilize some overhead where scenes can run at 40+ FPS instead of still being locked to 30. I expect them to at least offer Freesync since Xbone already supports it on their current systems and TVs are starting to support it now as well.