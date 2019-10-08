PS5 Release Window Officially Announced

Frraksurred
The fact it supports 8k implies HDMI 2.1, which implies support for HDMI Forum VRR.Couldn't watch the video - haven't heard if VRR is confirmed or not yet. 8K - meh. 4K BluRay was a head scratcher on why it wasn't on the PS4 - will be nice to see it here, if BluRay survives much longer.
The Red Ring of Death was caused by the design of the 360. Form over function. So, no, it wasn't a "good design."The last couple of consoles have been pretty ugly or badly thought out I could never stand all of the micro scratches on my launch PS4.
I think the PS4 slim is the best of the bunch for looks and durability. Same reason why the PS3 slim and launch PS4 looks like they can stand scratches from dust.
Xbox looks like it was shot by Russians too many holes. The 360 was a good design except for the red ring of death.
lolno. dont think sony consist of habitual drunkards.Dev kit, production prototype, or clickbait?
I admit I didn't actually listen to the video or look at the patent, but I can believe that the funky-looking design is for testing various cooling solutions. If the power of the console is taking as large a jump as has been publicized then it is going to need some realistic cooling for longevity. I think that render they show of a possible production model actually doesn't look too bad. You also have to remember the original boomerang design for the Sixaxis controller for the PS3. Up until the final hour Sony swore up and down that this was the actual production design of the controller, so either the executive or engineers are in a perpetual drunken state. Or both.
thinking since ps2 the design have been quite similar. i dont think they will stray that far from it. consider the lower tdp of these components, not much had to change but any better cooling would not be bad.
It was also the EU, RoHS and lead-free solder, no matter how well you cool things, the solder will eventually fail.The Red Ring of Death was caused by the design of the 360. Form over function. So, no, it wasn't a "good design."
I hope you are wrong...they seem to have a history for trying to push proprietary formats. Beta, UMD, memory stick, minidisc,With that cartridge patent leak, people are suggesting that they will be used for SSD expansion. With the integration of memory and NVMe storage on the PS5, I wouldn't be surprised if Sony blocks user replaceable hard drives (with your own). If you want to replace it you have to buy theirs.
From a consumer standpoint I completely agree. From the Sony side though, could you imagine building the system for a certain performance spec in mind (NVMe SSD wise) then have some kid throw in a cheap QLC drive and bitch about why performance is so bad or possibly cause gameplay issues? I'm just saying it's something they have to look out for. They would have to build the system OS to use user installable drives as a lower tier storage and actively move data between them if they are for certain including NVMe drive at stock.
They have been except with the PS. It would be a shame if they go against it.Sony is all about proprietary formats. I have a feeling this will be another one.
As far as the machine goes, I'm just hoping for a focus on high framerates and quick loading times. Those are probably the two things I enjoy most about PC gaming. If they can bring them to the console world, I'll dive in with both feet.
Especially with Sony's exclusive franchises.
The cartridge patent was for a portable device marketed to very young children
PS3 and PS4 both have been completely open to user replacing or upgrading their hard drive. So based on the entire history of their home consoles, they have never limited storage upgrades.I hope you are wrong...they seem to have a history for trying to push proprietary formats. Beta, UMD, memory stick, minidisc,
You forgot the PS2, it had an expansion bay for a 40gb Hard Drive/Network capabilities. Near as I can tell it didn’t have a max size either. I think people have used terabyte HDDs in the PS2.PS3 and PS4 both have been completely open to user replacing or upgrading their hard drive. So based on the entire history of their home consoles, they have never limited storage upgrades.
I hope you are wrong...they seem to have a history for trying to push proprietary formats. Beta, UMD, memory stick, minidisc,
Well, it happened with Xbox Series X. PS5 is next. https://twitter.com/seagategaming/status/1239634191110877184
But the updated rumor now is that Sony is building a handheld companion to PS5 so it could also be for that.