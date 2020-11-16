PS5 And Xbox Series X Scalpers Are Charging A Big Premium

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,878
"While Ebay's unsold listings show people still asking up to $10,000 for the new consoles, the sold listings show most people aren't willing to pay too much more than $1000 for the resold consoles. The fact that people are paying scalpers' inflated prices shows how much demand there is for the next-gen consoles.
It appears Amazon isn't currently allowing third-party sellers to list PS5s for sale, likely to cut down on the kind of price-gouging that's taking place on Ebay. If you want to try your hand at getting a next-gen console without paying an inflated price for it, check out our PS5 buying guide or Xbox Series X and S guide."
https://www.gamespot.com/articles/p...pers-are-charging-a-big-premium/1100-6484472/
