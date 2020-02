I was looking forward to this game, but I'm already getting fed up with it after 6 hours. The AI is still so bad, that it ruins the entire experience. Their cars are always faster in a straight line, you cannot keep up with them even in their slipstream, and they slow down for some turns so much, that you can't avoid crashing into them if you try to take the turn with any reasonable speed. But in the exit they leave you like your throttle is stuck halfway. And they don't seem to be affected by gear changes either, they just accelerate at a constant rate, no pause. I've tried both with manual and automatic clutch to no avail. Every gear change nets the ai at least half a car length advantage. It's not that they are unbeatable, as you can adjust their speed on a slider to match your skill. It's that they drive so unrealistically that it ruins the experience. You can't have proper wheel to wheel battles, due to the mentioned inconsistencies in their speed.



They are especially bad when in a pack, they will literally stop in the middle of the track out of confusion. And they are twitchy as hell, like they have predetermined racing lines, and if you are near them they start oscillating between them.



There is maybe a tiny spec of improvement over PC1, but it's still far from being enjoyable. The races / events where you have to start in the middle or back of the pack become utterly frustrating. It's no problem for races where you have qualifying and start from the front, but there are a bunch of invitational events you have to start at the back. This is supposed to be a simulation so I don't even know why there are events where you are thrust directly into a race, without allowing you to familiarize yourself with the car / track.



And the rule enforcement is nonsensically strict, as there are only two settings: On or Off. But if it's on, then if just one wheel goes off to the grass, or you overdo a corner, and go into the paved run off area you immediately get a penalty even if you gained no time by it. The only thing that matters whether your split time is worse or better than your best lap. And it's very easy to have a better split time than your best lap, when you're in the first or second lap of a race. It's OK for qualifying invalidate my lap, I don't care if I went off that lap is ruined anyway. But the same rules apply for races which is stupid.



I'd want rule enforcement, but not in this manner. Realistically, where you only get a penalty if you deliberately cut corners to gain time, not for running a bit wide and the wheels touching the lawn grid on the outside of the curbs. Which actually costs you time, since you loose grip and the car becomes unstable.



Another issue I have with the game, is that most of the cars I've tried so far felt like they have zero mechanical grip, it's like driving on ice, even with the most underpowered ones. The only car that didn't feel like utter shit to drive was a group 4 Porsche which was a dlc car.



As for the graphics, it's pretty meh, the cars are OK, the interior views are the best in any game I've tried. But the tracks are very outdated, not enough detail, some look outright ugly, it's at least 10 years behind the rest.



Another upside is wet weather. I mean I hate wet driving, but this game simulates the effects perfectly. Even down to the point that in the wet there is more rolling resistance so the car becomes slower in the straights. Never saw any game do that. Neither did I see aquaplaning done this well. As standing water starts to build up on the track, there are more and more dangers to avoid.



Overall the game would be brilliant, if not for the utter shite AI.



It's so sad that if I want to enjoy a race against AI drivers I still have to go back to LFS, which is a 2002 game.