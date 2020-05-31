Problems with Firefox Portable

First of all I should say that my preferred navigator program is Firefox, and particularly in its Portable version.



Couldn't make Chrome work for me, quite lacking in its available dictionaries, which do not include all the ones I need, and other things I didn't like in it.



And the problem I have with the "standard" Mozilla Firefox is that I change my c: HDDs quite often, and I don't want to fill in all the passwords I have for everything, and I never learnt how to transfer that data from one HDD or SSD to another.



Well, some years ago I discovered Firefox Portable, and it became my choice. I can copy it completely to another HDD, and I will not only have all my passwords, but also all the pages I had been using on my previous HDD.



The problem is that something has started happening, that when I launch the program after 4 or 5 times it says there was a problem, and when you run it again it crashes, and when you run it it has lost all the pages that were open before the crash.



The solution I had found to temporarily saving me is to Winrar the program, one that does work fine, and when it crashes just to Unrar the file.



Perhaps someone can tell me what might be happening, why it crashes and how to prevent that not to happen again.



Let's hope my explanation was clear enough.