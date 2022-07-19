Problem with the size of hardrive. MyCloudEX2Ultra

Airbrushkid
Hi,
I have a MyCloudEX2Ultra and had it for about 7 years or so. One of the drives went bad. They both where 4 tb WD drives. So I replace the bad one with a WD Black 6 tb drive. I see in the setting page for the MyCloudEX2Ultra it shows the 4 tb and the 6 tb. But in Windows it shows the 4 tb drive. The problem is the 6 tb now shows as a 4 tb drive why? How can I fix this?
Thank you for any help.
