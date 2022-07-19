Problem with the size of hardrive. MyCloudEX2Ultra

The wd myclouds are a bit wonky in the way they work.The new drive needs to be initialized in the wdmycloud. Log into the web interface and it's somewhere under setup where you can choose the jbod/raid setting and there's a place to initialize the drive there. Once you initialize the new drive and set up a share on it, you should have access to the full 6tb.Oh, and this is where you need to be very careful and make sure you have a backup of the 4tb because one wrong more and you could wipe it or a system glitch could do the same.