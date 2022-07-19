Problem with the size of hardrive. MyCloudEX2Ultra

Airbrushkid

Hi,
I have a MyCloudEX2Ultra and had it for about 7 years or so. One of the drives went bad. They both where 4 tb WD drives. So I replace the bad one with a WD Black 6 tb drive. I see in the setting page for the MyCloudEX2Ultra it shows the 4 tb and the 6 tb. But in Windows it shows the 4 tb drive. The problem is the 6 tb now shows as a 4 tb drive why? How can I fix this?
Thank you for any help.
 
dbwillis

dbwillis

Originally did you see two 4TB drives in Windows? Im guessing (and assuming since you didnt mention data loss) it was set as a mirror, so the 2x 4TB showed as one 4TB drive in Windows.
You replaced the dead 4Tb with a 6TB and the WD is using only 4TB of the 6TB to mirror the other 4TB drive.
 
Airbrushkid

dbwillis said:
Originally did you see two 4TB drives in Windows? Im guessing (and assuming since you didnt mention data loss) it was set as a mirror, so the 2x 4TB showed as one 4TB drive in Windows.
You replaced the dead 4Tb with a 6TB and the WD is using only 4TB of the 6TB to mirror the other 4TB drive.
Originally there was 2 - 4 tb drives. One went bad. So I got a 6 tb drive to replace the 4 tb. Why it was the same price as a4 tb. I do not have it set up as raid. I used JBOD. Just storage. So I thought that no raid it wouldn't matter.

But yes there is a big BUT. Windows see's 2 - 4 tb drives. But MyCloudEX2Ultra shows 1 - 4 tb drive and 1 - 6 tb drive.
 
SamirD

The wd myclouds are a bit wonky in the way they work.

The new drive needs to be initialized in the wdmycloud. Log into the web interface and it's somewhere under setup where you can choose the jbod/raid setting and there's a place to initialize the drive there. Once you initialize the new drive and set up a share on it, you should have access to the full 6tb. (y)

Oh, and this is where you need to be very careful and make sure you have a backup of the 4tb because one wrong more and you could wipe it or a system glitch could do the same.
 
