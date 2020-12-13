Problem with SteamVR and Quest 2 PClink..

Hello!

Anyone having issues with SteamVR?

It used to be fine for me on my 9900k and Gigabyte mobo but now on the 5950x with Asus X570, if I try Skyrim it becomes a mess where the game is almost frozen barely letting me move the pointers to close it. No idea what is going on



FalloutVR for example has this weird unstable look like shaking as I turn around or even standing. Really driving me nuts :/