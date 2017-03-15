Post your Ryzen memory speeds!

I think everyone should list what Timings their memory was advertised with as well as the Rank (even if you have to put "I don't know"). I say this because when I was shopping for my TridentZ, there were tons that were having the same part number, but different timings. Mostly seemed to be based on color of the heatsink/accent trim. I had wanted to get equal timings (ie: 15-15-15) as I was pretty certain they were Samsung chips, and in White trim on Gray heatsinks to match my Titanium lol However, they all had unequal timings (ie: 16-18-18) in colors I would've been good with. In the end I ended up getting the Yellow on Black modules (that plastic trim piece you can take off easily and the heatsinks look WAY better) since they were on sale for $130 for 2x8GB of 3200 15-15-15 and Single Rank [SR]. I was very bummed out when I saw they were SR instead of DR, as I remembered years back everyone was like "Get Dual-Rank! They'll give you like 1000mb/s more performance!", but boy... I lucked out as I hadn't seen that AMD had released a heads up about speed limitations between SR and DR, as well as 2 DIMM vs 4 DIMM...





Anywho, this would be my suggestion for format :



[Motherboard] - [BIOS ver]

[CPU Model] @ [Multiplier] [BCLK] [Voltage]

[RAM Make & Model] - [Advertised Speed w/ Timings @ Voltage] [Single Rank/Dual Rank] (Memory IC Maker if known. Micron/SK Hynix/Samsung/Other?) - Kit: [Kit Part Number]

[Specific BIOS settings you think are relevant, like XMP Profile or voltages]

[Speed your RAM runs at w/ Timings @ Voltage]





EXAMPLE (I'm still waiting to get my motherboard so these are my parts it is only an example and not real settings!)



MSI X370 XPower Titanium - BIOS v1.1

Ryzen 1700X @ 40X 100MHz Default Voltage

G.Skill TridentZ - DDR4-3200 w/ 15-15-15-34 @ 1.35v Single Rank (Samsung) - Kit: F4-3200C15D-16GTZKY

Default BIOS except Cool-n-Quiet disabled and SOC @ 1.20V

RAM Running at 3000 w/ 14-14-14-30 1.30v





Something like that would make it easier for us to scroll through, or also allow for anyone to easily compile a database of things for us to try and narrow down if certain things (BIOS settings etc) are helping achieve better speeds compared to what another person is.



Things like BCLK, since most of us on these first version motherboards aren't able to change it, like my incoming Titanium, I suggest just putting the default 100MHz.



