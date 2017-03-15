Post your Ryzen memory speeds!

B

bobzdar

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 6, 2003
Messages
1,735
I think this would be a good reference as I'm reading stuff all over the map, so post your config and ram speed so we can see what the reality is.

After some experiments, the best I can get out of my corsair vengeance lpx 16gb (2x8gb) 3000mhz cas15 1.35v kit is:

Ryzen 1700
Asus b350m-a
Bios 0502
2400mhz, cas15, 1.35v
edit: memory sticks are in A2/B2 slots (so channel 2) per the Asus manual recommendation for 2 sticks. I haven't tried A1/B1.

The kit name is
CMK16GX4M2B3000C15B

I couldn't get it to post over 2133 with the bios it shipped with. Interestingly, the original bios had a ton more ram parameters to tweak, but didn't help. I tried up to cas18 and 1.375v but it wouldn't post over 2400mhz. According to asus site, this kit is double sided and rated at 2133 on their board, so at least I got it a little higher.

Edit 4/17:

Bios 0604
2666mhz, cas16, 1.35v bios is set to cas15 but cpu-z is showing 16, not sure why.
Getting there.
 
Last edited:
N

Nobu

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
3,657
Couldn't get the CAS lower? 16 is already good at that clock, but I'd have thought 15 would be possible since that's what it's rated for at 3000.
Just curious because I won't be able to test the RAM I got until I get my (yet unreleased) r5 and a board.
 
B

bobzdar

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 6, 2003
Messages
1,735
Nobu said:
Couldn't get the CAS lower? 16 is already good at that clock, but I'd have thought 15 would be possible since that's what it's rated for at 3000.
Just curious because I won't be able to test the RAM I got until I get my (yet unreleased) r5 and a board.
Click to expand...
Nope, I tried, but I'm pretty confident that bios updates going forward will get the speed up. To wit, I had to update my bios to get up to 2400mhz, so I'm sure there's more to come. That said, some are getting 3000mhz+ at this point, so I'd be interested to see what those setups are and what (if anything) it took to get it there.
 
S

Simplyfun

Gawd
Joined
Dec 17, 2016
Messages
1,012
This reminds me of choosing RAM for my DFI Lanparty back in the day. It feels exactly like that as a matter of fact. OCZ was all over every forum with their testing and recommendations and then G Skill jumped in right quick too. I think Oscar at DFI was pumping out a new BIOS every day for a while.

We had good RAM for the X2's in no time really. Same will happen here.
 
cybereality

cybereality

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Mar 22, 2008
Messages
4,975
I have the MSI Titanium w/ G.Skill Trident Z RAM getting 2400 speed 14 CAS with no tweaks to settings. Any other options would cause PC to not POST and require BIOS reset. I believe I managed to get to 2667 after upping voltage, but I'd rather be safe and set it back to 2400.

Planning on getting the new Flare X RAM which is supposed to be able to hit 3200 as it's tweaked for the AM4 platform.
 
T

Trimlock

[H]ardForum Junkie
Joined
Sep 23, 2005
Messages
15,174
I ordered 3200 LPX, I hope that having two DIMMs I can at least maintain 3000.
 
R

Riptide_NVN

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 1, 2005
Messages
1,825
Hoping they release a BIOS update to get Trident Z working @ 3000+. I just got this stuff I'd hate to sell it.
 
J

JimmiG

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 3, 2008
Messages
2,429
Haven't really tweaked anything yet, so I'm just running my Corsair LPX (CMK16GX4M2B3000C15) at the stock 3000 MHz (actually 2933 but close enough) for now, at the stock timings.

It's actually at CL16 rather than 15, because odd CAS latencies are not supported. I might try getting them to CL14 at some point, but I'd rather do 2933 at CL16 than 2666 at CL15 due to the faster CCX interconnect speed (it's linked to the memory clock for some reason).
 
Last edited:
B

bobzdar

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 6, 2003
Messages
1,735
JimmiG said:
Haven't really tweaked anything yet, so I'm just running my Corsair LPX (CMK16GX4M2B3000C15) at the stock 3000 MHz (actually 2933 but close enough) for now, at the stock timings.

It's actually at CL16 rather than 15, because odd CAS latencies are not supported. I might try getting them to CL14 at some point, but I'd rather do 2933 at CL16 than 2666 at CL15 due to the faster CCX interconnect speed (it's linked to the memory clock for some reason).
Click to expand...
What board/bios? Interesting yours runs at 2933 and I can't get mine to post over 2400 with the same ram.
 
J

JimmiG

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 3, 2008
Messages
2,429
bobzdar said:
What board/bios? Interesting yours runs at 2933 and I can't get mine to post over 2400 with the same ram.
Click to expand...
Prime X370-Pro, 0504 BIOS (Asus haven't released an update in over 2 weeks for us plebs who aren't part of the C6H master race)

Did you enable D.O.C.P.? Otherwise it will not apply the XMP profile and the voltages and timings will be wrong.
 
B

bobzdar

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 6, 2003
Messages
1,735
JimmiG said:
Prime X370-Pro, 0504 BIOS (Asus haven't released an update in over 2 weeks for us plebs who don't have the C6H).

Did you enable D.O.C.P.? Otherwise it will not apply the XMP profile and the voltages and timings will be wrong.
Click to expand...
Yes, and I manually tweaked the voltage and timings after it didn't post. Could be that they're further along with x370 bios than b350.
 
D

dook43

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 9, 2005
Messages
2,936
2x8GB for $200.... lol.


This whole Samsung B Die fiasco is just a way to get more cash out of people
 
S

Simplyfun

Gawd
Joined
Dec 17, 2016
Messages
1,012
dook43 said:
2x8GB for $200.... lol.


This whole Samsung B Die fiasco is just a way to get more cash out of people
Click to expand...
This is almost exactly like when the AMD dual cores were launched. Memory that worked well and clocked well was hard to buy and it was expensive. The channel will fill properly as manufacturers get this sorted out.
 
O

os2wiz

Gawd
Joined
Nov 20, 2011
Messages
564
bobzdar said:
I think this would be a good reference as I'm reading stuff all over the map, so post your config and ram speed so we can see what the reality is.

After some experiments, the best I can get out of my corsair vengeance lpx 16gb (2x8gb) 3000mhz cas15 1.35v kit is:

Ryzen 1700
Asus b350m-a
Bios 0502
2400mhz, cas16, 1.3v

The kit name is
CMK16GX4M2B3000C15B

I couldn't get it to post over 2133 with the bios it shipped with. Interestingly, the original bios had a ton more ram parameters to tweak, but didn't help. I tried up to cas18 and 1.375v but it wouldn't post over 2400mhz. According to asus site, this kit is double sided and rated at 2133 on their board, so at least I got it a little higher.
Click to expand...
I have four 8Gb modules of Corsair Dominator Platinum single rank dimms running at 2400mhz even though MSI states the limit for using all 4 dimm slots is 2133mhz. I amhoping when AMD optimizes the bioses I will be able to run them at 2666 ghz. I have found as far as overclocking cpu on all 8 cores my comfort zone limit is 3.75 GHZ at 1.38 cpu voltage. I won't raise voltage above that level.
R
 
cybereality

cybereality

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Mar 22, 2008
Messages
4,975
I have the MSI X370 Titanium and I got to 2667 with (I believe) 16-16-16-34 and 1.35v with this RAM: F4-3200C14D-32GTZSW

Now I just set it back to 2400 for the time being while I wait for the 3200 Flare X chips to come back in stock.
 
K

Kato1144

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 18, 2007
Messages
345
3200 14-14-14-34-T1 1.35v XMP profile 1
G-Skill Ripjaws V F4-3200C14-8GVR
R7 1700
Gigabyte AX370 Gaming 5
BIOS F5d

it would only run at the slowest speed until i enabled XMP
 
S

Strikemaster

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 29, 2001
Messages
1,264
MSI X370 Gaming Pro Carbon, V1.0 BIOS
RYZEN 1700X
G.Skill F4-3000C15-8GVKB 16GB (2x8GB)
XMP Enabled in BIOS
2933 15-16-16-35-51 @ 1.36v

Only reason I bought that particular memory was the warnings about not being able to do 3200 at launch, no other memory spec available, possibly decent headroom over 2400, and a case of "what the hell, give it a shot..."
 
F

FlamingPanther

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 14, 2003
Messages
375
MSI X370 Gaming Pro Carbon, V1.0 BIOS
RYZEN 1700X
F4-3200C14D-16GTZ

Cranking along at 3200 MHz with 14-14-14-34 T1 Timings. using XMP profile 1.

Purchased from Amazon for $159 before they sold out.
 
F

Formula.350

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 30, 2011
Messages
1,107
I think everyone should list what Timings their memory was advertised with as well as the Rank (even if you have to put "I don't know"). I say this because when I was shopping for my TridentZ, there were tons that were having the same part number, but different timings. Mostly seemed to be based on color of the heatsink/accent trim. I had wanted to get equal timings (ie: 15-15-15) as I was pretty certain they were Samsung chips, and in White trim on Gray heatsinks to match my Titanium lol However, they all had unequal timings (ie: 16-18-18) in colors I would've been good with. In the end I ended up getting the Yellow on Black modules (that plastic trim piece you can take off easily and the heatsinks look WAY better) since they were on sale for $130 for 2x8GB of 3200 15-15-15 and Single Rank [SR]. I was very bummed out when I saw they were SR instead of DR, as I remembered years back everyone was like "Get Dual-Rank! They'll give you like 1000mb/s more performance!", but boy... I lucked out as I hadn't seen that AMD had released a heads up about speed limitations between SR and DR, as well as 2 DIMM vs 4 DIMM...


Anywho, this would be my suggestion for format :

[Motherboard] - [BIOS ver]
[CPU Model] @ [Multiplier] [BCLK] [Voltage]
[RAM Make & Model] - [Advertised Speed w/ Timings @ Voltage] [Single Rank/Dual Rank] (Memory IC Maker if known. Micron/SK Hynix/Samsung/Other?) - Kit: [Kit Part Number]
[Specific BIOS settings you think are relevant, like XMP Profile or voltages]
[Speed your RAM runs at w/ Timings @ Voltage]


EXAMPLE (I'm still waiting to get my motherboard so these are my parts it is only an example and not real settings!)

MSI X370 XPower Titanium - BIOS v1.1
Ryzen 1700X @ 40X 100MHz Default Voltage
G.Skill TridentZ - DDR4-3200 w/ 15-15-15-34 @ 1.35v Single Rank (Samsung) - Kit: F4-3200C15D-16GTZKY
Default BIOS except Cool-n-Quiet disabled and SOC @ 1.20V
RAM Running at 3000 w/ 14-14-14-30 1.30v


Something like that would make it easier for us to scroll through, or also allow for anyone to easily compile a database of things for us to try and narrow down if certain things (BIOS settings etc) are helping achieve better speeds compared to what another person is.

Things like BCLK, since most of us on these first version motherboards aren't able to change it, like my incoming Titanium, I suggest just putting the default 100MHz.

[/Form's Depreciated 2cents]
 
K

Kato1144

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 18, 2007
Messages
345
Formula.350 said:
Something like that would make it easier for us to scroll through
Click to expand...
you make a good point, for better information flow on this subject, I will repost my findings

OLD:

Kato1144 said:
3200 14-14-14-34-T1 1.35v XMP profile 1
G-Skill Ripjaws V F4-3200C14-8GVR
R7 1700
Gigabyte AX370 Gaming 5
BIOS F5d

it would only run at the slowest speed until i enabled XMP
Click to expand...
NEW:

Gigabyte AX370-Gaming 5 Chipset Rev 1 SouthBridge Rev 51 UEFI BIOS Rev F5d (up to date when posting)
R7 1700 Stepping 1 @ 37x 100MHz BCLK (99.8 actual) 1.225 vcore
G.Skill Ripjaws V Part# F4-3200C14-8GVR, JEDEC #5 2036 14-14-14-34 Works Dual chan, all other JEDEC speeds are not working as of now, XMP-3200, 3200 14-14-14-34 Works only in XMP mode dual chan
Default BIOS settings, SOC Auto, Load line Auto, all voltages on Auto except for V-core @1.225, XMP was necessary to achieve anything higher then 2036MHz
Ram running at 3200MHz @ 14-14-14-34 1.35v

EDIT: I forgot to mention I only had one stick in the MOBD the first time I got it to post and flashed the BIOS, this MOBD might not even post if you have the mem setup in dual channel mode before updating
 
1

1TM

n00b
Joined
Mar 21, 2017
Messages
1
Had the opportunity to test three memory kits with ryzen 1800X and 1700X. These were:
1) G-Skill ripjaw 3200-14 2x16GB,
2) Corsair Vengeance 3000-15 2x8GB and
3) G-Skill Trident Z 3200-16 2x8GB
By the way, the 1800X could run up to 4200 MHz, and 1700X to 4175 MHz. Both were tested at 4000 MHz.
I got a sweet deal at microcenter with 349 for the 1700X as combo with motherboard (additional 30 off for the motherboard Asus Prime X370 Pro BIOS 0504).
Trident Z could get to nominal 3200-16-16-16-16-36 with 1800X and ran stable. This memory also was found at a local microcenter.
Trident Z with 1700X could only manage 2933 MHz at 14-16-16-16-36 memory timing.
Corsair Vengeance could manage 2666 at 16-16-16-16-36 with 1800X and the same with 1700X.
Costly 3200-14 Ripjaws could only manage 2666 on the 1800X so they were not tested with the 1700X.
This tells me that ryzen memory controller (do they call it data fabric?) is rather important because the same Trident memory on the same motherboard ran at different speed with different processors. Relaxing memory timing to 18-18-18-18-38 or 20-20-20-20-40 did not help get trident to 3200 with the 1700X.
Testing 1700X at 4100MHz did not help that either.
It seems TridentZ work best with Ryzen, but I sitll don't know how to tell the memory chip manufacturer.
If you want to go for the maximum memory data rates (data fabric clock is same as memory clock) then get 1800X with Trident memory and hope that it is Samsung memory in the trident. I am ok with not pushing it to the very limit so I will stay with 1700X and 2933-14 memory speed.
I figure that effective throughput 2933/14=209 is about the same as 3200/16=200 so with the slower data fabric in ryzen at 2933 vs 3200 it is almost same.
BTW this is my third AMD. I prefer AMD in my desktops and Intel in my laptops. First one has K6-233 and worked for me 1995-2004, Second was Athlon64 2004-2017.
-------------------------------
update: Asus BIOS 0511 (on official Norway support site) did not help get to faster memory speed.
 
Last edited:
N

Nobu

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
3,657
Anyone have spare RDIMMs to test? AMD_James on reddit says the CPU supports it just like other ECC memory, just depends on the motherboard whether it'll work or not.
 
R

Romeomium

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 9, 2017
Messages
208
Nobu said:
Anyone have spare RDIMMs to test? AMD_James on reddit says the CPU supports it just like other ECC memory, just depends on the motherboard whether it'll work or not.
Click to expand...
I've not seen a single post that suggests RDIMMs will work, only UDIMMs.

AMD_jamesProduct Manager 3 points 15 days ago
RDIMM will likely not be supported. UDIMM ECC will work.
Click to expand...
https://www.reddit.com/r/path%3D%252Fr%252FAmd%252Fcomments%252F5x4hxu%252Fwe_are_amd_creators_of_athlon_radeon_and_other%252Fdef9hqi
 
T

Tyler Troglen

n00b
Joined
Mar 22, 2017
Messages
10
Asrock x370 Taichi (Beta bios 1.55)
RYZEN 1700X
Cosair Vengence LED blue 3000Mhz CMU32GX4M2C3000C15B

Runnning at 2933Mhz 16-17-17-35-69 1T @1.35
 

Attachments

carbide

carbide

n00b
Joined
Mar 21, 2017
Messages
17
Tyler Troglen said:
Asrock x370 Taichi (Beta bios 1.55)
RYZEN 1700X
Cosair Vengence LED blue 3000Mhz CMU32GX4M2C3000C15B

Runnning at 2933Mhz 16-17-17-35-69 1T @1.35
Click to expand...
That's 2x16GB, correct? Been looking at QVLs (which aren't gospel, to be fair) and hadn't seen anyone supporting speeds that high. That's encouraging, at least.
 
T

Tyler Troglen

n00b
Joined
Mar 22, 2017
Messages
10
carbide said:
That's 2x16GB, correct? Been looking at QVLs (which aren't gospel, to be fair) and hadn't seen anyone supporting speeds that high. That's encouraging, at least.
Click to expand...
No its 4x8. My heatsink blocks ram slot 1 so i can't use 2 of the sticks atm. Yeah i was very worried that the ram wouldn't work at higher speeds because it wasn't even listed on the QVL. I've had 0 issues with the ram so far. Actually the only issue ive had so far was related to my case ( thermaltake Core P3) I am unable to use the riser cable for my gpu. It worked fine on my I5 4690k system.
 
S

swin1

n00b
Joined
Mar 22, 2017
Messages
4
Hi there. Has anyone done any testing with just a single stick of memory? I'm curious if it's easier or harder to achieve higher clocks, especially on lower price memory sticks with looser timings.

Also, it appears 8GB sticks in general do better than 4GB sticks, is this because the higher end sticks which have better ICs (e.g. Samsung B die) are 8GB dimms?
 
Last edited:
R

Romeomium

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 9, 2017
Messages
208
Nobu said:
I asked yesterday...
Click to expand...
Hmm, well that's interesting! I still prefer UDIMMs due to latency, but RDIMMs are MUCH cheaper and easier to find.

Likelihood of Mobo's supporting RDIMMs seems small at this point, being that the manufacturers have not listed any RDIMMs on QVL or printed specs. Maybe 6+ months from now, we will see support.
 
S

Schwartz

n00b
Joined
Oct 21, 2004
Messages
40
G.Skill F4-3200C14Q-32GTZR

Two sticks @ 3200 14-14-14-34 1.35v

Four Sticks @ 2400 14-14-14-34 1.35v

1700 on a PRIME X370-PRO BIOS 0504
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top