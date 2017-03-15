Post your Ryzen memory speeds!

I think this would be a good reference as I'm reading stuff all over the map, so post your config and ram speed so we can see what the reality is.
After some experiments, the best I can get out of my corsair vengeance lpx 16gb (2x8gb) 3000mhz cas15 1.35v kit is:
Ryzen 1700
Asus b350m-a
Bios 0502
2400mhz, cas15, 1.35v
edit: memory sticks are in A2/B2 slots (so channel 2) per the Asus manual recommendation for 2 sticks. I haven't tried A1/B1.
The kit name is
CMK16GX4M2B3000C15B
I couldn't get it to post over 2133 with the bios it shipped with. Interestingly, the original bios had a ton more ram parameters to tweak, but didn't help. I tried up to cas18 and 1.375v but it wouldn't post over 2400mhz. According to asus site, this kit is double sided and rated at 2133 on their board, so at least I got it a little higher.
Edit 4/17:
Bios 0604
2666mhz, cas16, 1.35v bios is set to cas15 but cpu-z is showing 16, not sure why.
Getting there.
Last edited: