Post your mining rigs!

I'm interested to see what you're currently mining with.

Please post your hardware specs, what or with whom you're currently mining, and current hashrate. Maybe even your cooling setup and current temperatures.

If another thread like this already exists, sorry! I didn't see anything. :D
 
I'll start just to get this rolling.

I'm currently using SGMiner 4.1 and mining in the Middlecoin pool (though that might change if payouts continue to be garbage). In total I'm running about 3.8MH/s.

My main rig is currently setup with the following:

4x Sapphire R9 280x cards running at 1050/1500 (3MH/s average, 55*c)
2x Corsair CX 750w PSUs
AMD A6-5400K
GIGABYTE GA-F2A88X-D3H
12GB DDR3 RAM
32GB SanDisk ReadyCache SSD
Windows 8.1 Pro 64-bit remote controlled with TeamViewer
eBay powered USB riser cards
~1200w at full load as read by 2 Kill A Watts









Secondarily I have 2 of the exact same rigs. These are used in my dad's office and use integrated video for the main display, so as to not disrupt performance. I currently get 475KH/s each out of these boxes. Mining is done in the background with a VBS script.

Dell i660
3.4GHz Core i3-3240
8GB DDR3 RAM
120GB Samsung 840 Pro
XFX R9 270x
Corsair CX 500w PSU
Windows 7 64-bit

 
My USB risers on the way, so I'll have fun building up my rack soon, as opposed to just having cases stuffed with GPU laying around. In drilled some holes in the cases so I could get 4x GPUs to fit inside of a single case. They're not all sandwiched as two are elevated while two and sitting in the PCIe slots.

I have in total

- 6x HD 7950
- 4x R9 270x
- 6x HD 7870
- 4x HD 7850
- 1x HD 7790
- 1x HD 6850
= close to 10 MH/s overall

What I plan to do once those risers get here

On the racks :
Rig1 : 5x 7950 on a 1300W PSU (maybe, just maybe it can power 6)
Rig2 : 4x R9 270x on a X750 PSU (already working)
Rig3 : 4x HD 7870, undervolted since best hash rate is around 900mhz, on a 660W XP2 PSU (already working)
Rig4 : 4x HD 7850 on a 750W PSU (already working)

Spare GPUs will run in a 500R case
Rig5 : 1x 7950 + 2x 7870
* 7790 will continue to run in my gaming rig bottom PCIe slot, and the 6850 in my lab.

Depending on how I feel, I have to choose between a HX850, X750, and 660XP2 to put in my gaming rig, as I'll be moving my 1300W PSU into a mining rig. The HX850 already gave me issues with overclocked Titans (hence my upgrade to 1300W), so I'll probably just go with that and not overclock the Titans. I wish I had bought 2x EVGA 1300W PSUs, because I got mine for $170AR around BF. But I wasn't thinking this far ahead.
 
A couple of pics of my old mining hardware:



I had 76BE's that I bought/setup for <$7.5/each, that's power, usb ports for em, and the BE's themselves. Bitcoin then went crazy and I sold them all, made about 4k in a couple weeks, was so cash, I miss them but what are you going to do? Back then $10/ghs was the target and $20/ghs was the max for profitable, I came out just under $25/ghs.

I really miss the 49 port hub more than anything, I'll probably get another some day...

Currently I mine on my 670, super stable, temps never exceed 37C, its my daily rig but it manages to share the GPU pretty well.


With what I've made from mining on my 670 I got myself an antminer u1 which should be here sooner or later...
 
WORK IN PROGRESS
:D


Top
  • BIOSTAR TA890FX
  • AMD X2
  • BAMT 1.3
  • XFX 7970 DD
  • 4GB Kingston value RAM
  • Antec TPQ-1000
  • NZXT 200mm fan (highest CFM I could find for the price!)


Bottom
  • Gigabyte 990FX-UD3
  • AMD X4
  • 8GB Kingston Value RAM
  • Windows 7 Pro
  • Seasonic 1250W
  • Sapphire Vapor X 7970 Ghz Ed.
  • Gigabyte 7970
  • HIS IceQ 7970



You'll notice a space in the bottom rig where it looks like a card should go. I had a XFX 6970 in there but it was running HOT (~85C) and basically raising the temps on everything else in there despite the Acellero Twin Turbo II I have on there. So its now in my gaming PC mining when I'm not using it. I plan on converting that bottom rig over to BAMT or SMOS here soon.

Future Plans:
I have 2 other 6970s that I'd like to add to the top rig after I undervolt that XFX 7970 (I'm gonna blow up the fans on that thing if I dont soon :D). One of the 6970e has been acting up and is out of warranty since the stickers were removed by the previous owner and the other has a blown fan header. I recently got a Corsair h100 that I'm going to try to mount to the one with the blown fan header. I didn't realize it was so big, but I'm gonna try it anyways. :D I also need to mount everything on USB risers.
 
Started with a few of these guys.. (~330Mh/s ea)


Now rockin' this lil Butterfly (~500Gh/s)
 
So is BTC mining still profitable? I thought the days of GPU and USB ASIC mining were passed and only those who built huge ASIC farms using the latest and greatest ASICs found it profitable.
 
edge929 said:
So is BTC mining still profitable? I thought the days of GPU and USB ASIC mining were passed and only those who built huge ASIC farms using the latest and greatest ASICs found it profitable.
It's more profitable to mine altcoins and then exchange them for BTC.
 
Bonksnp said:
How much was that BFL machine and how long have you had it?
I paid significantly less than what they were going for 3-6 months ago. It's for sale for $9,500OBO

edge929 said:
So is BTC mining still profitable? I thought the days of GPU and USB ASIC mining were passed and only those who built huge ASIC farms using the latest and greatest ASICs found it profitable.
Lucky for me I live in a 5star condotel and pay nothing for power. Works out really well and mining helps offset the overhead of the penthouse.
 
Here are my miners. nothing special.

1 2X GTX460s. Soon to be replaced by something faster.
2 1X R9 270x. Plan to add a second card soon.
3 1X R9 280x. Plan to add a second card soon.
4 3X 7850 Plan to build another open air case for this one.

 
one day I'll clean it all up but I keep dicking with things on it. I'm planning on cleaning it up a ton once I get all of my dell server PSU's up
 
This rig:
2x 6950 (unlocked)
2x 6970


Not pictured
2x 6970
1x 6950 (unlocked)
1x 5830
 
^ All of that nets me about .30 -.35 btc a day on CleverMining.
 
Before:




After (still WIP):



Still need to move another 7 or so rigs over and then I need to continue undervolting. Slow process. Doing the wind tunnel approach with box fans in the windows pulling hot air out and box fans behind the computers pushing cold air through. Not sure if this is ultimately going to work or not. Still have the benefit of Wisconsin weather. May opt for a 8000-12000 cf window air conditioner in conjunction with the wind tunnel. Just not sure if having an air conditioner cooling the room right next to fans pushing hot air out will cause the cold air to just circle right back out.

Also sucks that Xcel Energy here has a 60,000 kwh/yr usage cap which if you go over, rates double from .12 to .24 kwh (with the rate sticking for a whole year). Even so, still remains profitable, assuming cooling won't be an issue come summer. Figure it was time to move everything from the garage to a dedicated room (even though the garage has been awesome in the winter).
 
oblox said:
Still need to move another 7 or so rigs over and then I need to continue undervolting. Slow process. Doing the wind tunnel approach with box fans in the windows pulling hot air out and box fans behind the computers pushing cold air through. Not sure if this is ultimately going to work or not. Still have the benefit of Wisconsin weather. May opt for a 8000-12000 cf window air conditioner in conjunction with the wind tunnel. Just not sure if having an air conditioner cooling the room right next to fans pushing hot air out will cause the cold air to just circle right back out.

Also sucks that Xcel Energy here has a 60,000 kwh/yr usage cap which if you go over, rates double from .12 to .24 kwh (with the rate sticking for a whole year). Even so, still remains profitable, assuming cooling won't be an issue come summer. Figure it was time to move everything from the garage to a dedicated room (even though the garage has been awesome in the winter).
plz resize pics when ya get a moment. Also.. what is your hash rate, coin you are going after and do you solo mine or pool?
 
I finally got my first custom rack setup. This one has 5x 7950s, connected to a MSI Z68 GD80 motherboard. However the middle one is not connected because I need extra cables, so I will be ordering those soon. A single 1300W PSU should be able to handle all 5. Then on top of this I plan to add a 5-6x 7870 rig. I will work on making it more tidy some other time. Right now I'm just happy it is working.



 
My antminers arrived!



And yes, that is an [H] engraved on it :p

I may be willing to part with 1 or 2 for a price.... :D
 
jjandrob said:
how loud are the fans? how are your temps?
I currently have a 6 x 750ti crate system in progress. I currently have 4 of them running (waiting on a few more riser cables), and when I walk in the room I can barely hear it running, nothing at all like my 7950s that I can hear in the basement through my floor. It's quiet enough I could sleep with it in my bedroom and it would not bother me. Fans are around 50% I think (I've left it on auto).

Temps range from the low 60's to mid 40's on mine. I couldn't be happier with my 750ti rig so far. Running +135 on core & +460 on memory.. getting almost 1,200 kh/s. Adding two more cards i'm hoping to hit 1,800 - 1,900. All under 600 watts :)

I'm using the Gigabyte windforce cards with the 6 pin pci-e plug on them. Here is an old pic when I was just running a few cards for testing.

 
jbean7457 said:
I currently have a 6 x 750ti crate system in progress. I currently have 4 of them running (waiting on a few more riser cables), and when I walk in the room I can barely hear it running, nothing at all like my 7950s that I can hear in the basement through my floor. It's quiet enough I could sleep with it in my bedroom and it would not bother me. Fans are around 50% I think (I've left it on auto).

Temps range from the low 60's to mid 40's on mine. I couldn't be happier with my 750ti rig so far. Running +135 on core & +460 on memory.. getting almost 1,200 kh/s. Adding two more cards i'm hoping to hit 1,800 - 1,900. All under 600 watts :)

I'm using the Gigabyte windforce cards with the 6 pin pci-e plug on them. Here is an old pic when I was just running a few cards for testing.
This is good news! I will start my rig purchase soon i suppose. :)
 
Those cards are so tiny. I'm used to seeing huge 12" cards in mining rigs. Maybe that will change when big Maxwell arrives. If noise or high power prices were an issue, I'd be swapping out my rig with a 750 setup too.
 
Just put up another quad XFX DD 290 rig.

Gonna warn people now, these suckers run hot, as in 84-86C. They look "cool", but only as far as the pun goes. The entire rig is pulling ~3.4mhs @ ~1375w at the wall.

Edit: Used MSI AB 3 Beta 18 to undervolt from 1.18v down to 1.13v. Still pretty warm - 81/82c.
Config used:
Code: 
-I 18 -w 256 --thread-concurrency 20481 -g 1 --gpu-fan 90 --gpu-powertune 20  -E 10 -s 5 -Q 0 --gpu-engine 975 --gpu-memclock 1500

 
My first Milk crate miner!
ECS A990FXM-A, 3 270x's, Sempron 145, 2GB RAM, SMOS Linux. Hashes at 440KH/s per card, 1320 total. I've got room for 2 more, but I'll need a larger power supply.


 
^^ +5 foodstamps for PSU mounting ;)

We need a most ghetto mining crate thread.
 
Here is my set up...nothing fancy. I would add more cards but every time I order from my distributor there gone to quick....none for me. :( PM me if you need cards I have 4 distributors I can get them...at a good price since I have no overhead. :)

[/URL][/IMG]
[/URL][/IMG]
 
LOL you even painted it :) I've been thinking about doing those for some oddball rigs in weird locations.
 
yup - mine is actually that particle compressed backer board, i had some of it laying around in the garage and thought "why not"
 
I will be building my first PVC pipe case this weekend as well. Would you guys mind taking a few shots from different angles.
 
