Post your mining rigs!

My USB risers on the way, so I'll have fun building up my rack soon, as opposed to just having cases stuffed with GPU laying around. In drilled some holes in the cases so I could get 4x GPUs to fit inside of a single case. They're not all sandwiched as two are elevated while two and sitting in the PCIe slots.



I have in total



- 6x HD 7950

- 4x R9 270x

- 6x HD 7870

- 4x HD 7850

- 1x HD 7790

- 1x HD 6850

= close to 10 MH/s overall



What I plan to do once those risers get here



On the racks :

Rig1 : 5x 7950 on a 1300W PSU (maybe, just maybe it can power 6)

Rig2 : 4x R9 270x on a X750 PSU (already working)

Rig3 : 4x HD 7870, undervolted since best hash rate is around 900mhz, on a 660W XP2 PSU (already working)

Rig4 : 4x HD 7850 on a 750W PSU (already working)



Spare GPUs will run in a 500R case

Rig5 : 1x 7950 + 2x 7870

* 7790 will continue to run in my gaming rig bottom PCIe slot, and the 6850 in my lab.



Depending on how I feel, I have to choose between a HX850, X750, and 660XP2 to put in my gaming rig, as I'll be moving my 1300W PSU into a mining rig. The HX850 already gave me issues with overclocked Titans (hence my upgrade to 1300W), so I'll probably just go with that and not overclock the Titans. I wish I had bought 2x EVGA 1300W PSUs, because I got mine for $170AR around BF. But I wasn't thinking this far ahead.