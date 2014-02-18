Post your mining rigs!

UncleDavid218
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jan 16, 2006
- Messages
- 2,734
I'm interested to see what you're currently mining with.
Please post your hardware specs, what or with whom you're currently mining, and current hashrate. Maybe even your cooling setup and current temperatures.
If another thread like this already exists, sorry! I didn't see anything.
Please post your hardware specs, what or with whom you're currently mining, and current hashrate. Maybe even your cooling setup and current temperatures.
If another thread like this already exists, sorry! I didn't see anything.