Post a screenshot of your linux!

Dunno might be fun people post screen shots of there windows desktops all the time why not linux !

:D
 
Main machine - cleanish install

Gentoo, Gnome 2.6, Gdesklets, Beep Media Player, Gant Icons and Aquafont

 
Nermal said:
Main machine - cleanish install

Gentoo, Gnome 2.6, Gdesklets, Beep Media Player, Gant Icons and Aquafont
Where did you get the deskstop background at?
 
TWM with mismunch (from xscreensavers) in the root window and xroaches. It's kinda dull when it's static, it needs to be animated for the proper effect.


edit : oh yeah... it's spread across a pair of 17" monitors.
 
Pretty plain desktop for me now a days. I'm not much for eye candy.

Gentoo Linux, Openbox3, Perlpanel 0.6, Aterm...
 
All of these walpapers I created myself...

Here is a screenshot of my Fedora Core 1 install



My Fedora Core 2 install



And also my PC Linux OS...turning into my favorite distro :)

 
FreeBSD 4.10, Fluxbox, iDesk, xterm, XMMS, Firefox

(Full size: 1280x1024 ~850 KB)
 
Kriegführung said:
Where did you get that wallpaper?

Here is mine:

Gentoo / XFCE4 / Gkrellm / Aquafont
Best gentoo wallpaper...[simpsonscomicbookguyvoice]EVAR![/simpsonscomicbookguyvoice]

:D
 
FreeBSD 5.something, XFCE4.
A few months old, but I like it :)

(4.10, Tomahawk? Conservative :D )
 
My boring old WindowMaker desktop screenshot from a few years back on my Alpha. The theme has stayed the same through the years. I like to keep things simple and very un-Microsoft-ish on my non-Windows machines. I hadn't added any icons for Mozilla or anything else when that screenshot was taken.



The hardware on that Alpha hasn't changed much since that image was taken...Just 512M more RAM, a switch to an Intel Pro/100+ NIC (the original Tulip was a real piece of junk) and a video upgrade to a PCI ATI Radeon 9100Pro 128M DDR DVI/VGA/S-video card.
 
Hemi: I think I remember seeing some cursing over the tulip cards in the driver sources :D
(Don't ask why I was reading them. I don't even know C.)

And I want your alpha. Unless I manage to talk a classmate of mine into selling his, of course.
 
Ok... I changed my username so I guess I have to post my new screenshot :D.

 
My minimalistic XFCE desktop, I'll post later my bloated GNOME one :D

EDIT: BTW I forgot to add, this is on FC2

 
Wow there are some good looking desktops there. I guess I will join in to :)

Heres my home linux desktop... Gentoo (kernel 2.6.7), Xfce 4.0.6 running a nice gentoo theme (lila).

Onscreen: Eterm (transparent), Rox file manager (lila icon theme), Xfce desktop menu very customized.

 
I have a small question...
How do I make a terminal spit out some message by default when I start it up.

Like in devourment77's screenshot on the first page - his Konsole says "My idea of roughing it is turning the air conditioner too low."

I'd like to make my terms spit out a message when an instance is started to let my users know "Play around too much and Bill will poke you" :p
 
Make them start their terms as login shells and alter their login rc files to do what you want? There's lots of ways to do it.
 
