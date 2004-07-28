Post a screenshot of your linux!

Where did you get the deskstop background at?Nermal said:Main machine - cleanish install
Gentoo, Gnome 2.6, Gdesklets, Beep Media Player, Gant Icons and Aquafont
Where did you get that wallpaper?puck said:Gentoo with Kahakai, aterm, and GAIM
Best gentoo wallpaper...[simpsonscomicbookguyvoice]EVAR![/simpsonscomicbookguyvoice]Kriegführung said:Where did you get that wallpaper?
Here is mine:
Gentoo / XFCE4 / Gkrellm / Aquafont
Hey ksanders2006, is that the Fluxbox Ikaro theme?ksanders2006 said:http://kobs.f2o.org/screenie.jpg
yes, its called alien, i got it fromBillLeeLee said:Hey ksanders2006, is that the Fluxbox Ikaro theme?