Post a screenshot of your linux!

My boring old WindowMaker desktop screenshot from a few years back on my Alpha. The theme has stayed the same through the years. I like to keep things simple and very un-Microsoft-ish on my non-Windows machines. I hadn't added any icons for Mozilla or anything else when that screenshot was taken.The hardware on that Alpha hasn't changed much since that image was taken...Just 512M more RAM, a switch to an Intel Pro/100+ NIC (the original Tulip was a real piece of junk) and a video upgrade to a PCI ATI Radeon 9100Pro 128M DDR DVI/VGA/S-video card.