Nebell
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 20, 2015
- Messages
- 2,365
Believe it or not, I don't watch porn and I certainly don't want to pay for it.
But after seeing a post about how awesome porn is on Quest 3 with passthrough, I figured what the hell.
I downloaded DeoVR (free) and purchased a month of SLR membership (you could just google it and add VR porn).
If you have good connection to run 3k+ resolution, this shit is truly next gen, lol.
With all that being said, I think passthrough on it is overrated and I won't be continuing my membership.
But if people like it, hey I don't judge. I will argue that VR porn is way more impressive than VR games if you compare them to their "flat" counterparts.
