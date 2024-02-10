Porn

Nebell

Nebell

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 20, 2015
Messages
2,365
Believe it or not, I don't watch porn and I certainly don't want to pay for it.

But after seeing a post about how awesome porn is on Quest 3 with passthrough, I figured what the hell.
I downloaded DeoVR (free) and purchased a month of SLR membership (you could just google it and add VR porn).
If you have good connection to run 3k+ resolution, this shit is truly next gen, lol.

With all that being said, I think passthrough on it is overrated and I won't be continuing my membership.
But if people like it, hey I don't judge. I will argue that VR porn is way more impressive than VR games if you compare them to their "flat" counterparts.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top