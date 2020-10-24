Popular and successful games you just don't care for

So what popular, successful games do you just not care for? And why? And I'm not talking about games you have some interest in but have never gotten around to playing...just popular games you are aware of but have no or very little interest in playing.

For me one of them is the GTA series. I have not even once played GTA: SA, GTA 4, or GTA V, and have really no interest in doing so. I grew up close to LA in the 90s and early 2ks so I think that has a lot to do with it. Me and a friend or two would routinely go skateboarding and exploring all over the place. The video game version of urban exploration has just never held an ounce of novelty or appeal to me, though I understand why others might enjoy it.
 
Sekiro - too much learning involved for me, I want to jump in, then jump out, I don’t want to have to know about precise timing all the time cause it can sometimes be a month between play sessions for me. This goes for the street fighter series too.

The Witcher series- while pretty, the story moves really slow and it seems like there is a whole lot of fedex or go kill this thing quests. The controls were abysmal. I tried to like it but got bored. Feels like WoW all over again.

GTA (series) - I played the heck out of gta3, but after that the game was just too big. I don’t have hours to pour into a game that is so open ended.
 
The Metal Gear Solid games - found the story too convoluted, and the gameplay very linear (at least w the earlier games). I liked the idea of a 'stealth genre' but feel that it wasn't until Splinter Cell came along that a game got the 'stealth genre' right.
 
