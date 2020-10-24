Popular and successful games you just don't care for

So what popular, successful games do you just not care for? And why? And I'm not talking about games you have some interest in but have never gotten around to playing...just popular games you are aware of but have no or very little interest in playing.



For me one of them is the GTA series. I have not even once played GTA: SA, GTA 4, or GTA V, and have really no interest in doing so. I grew up close to LA in the 90s and early 2ks so I think that has a lot to do with it. Me and a friend or two would routinely go skateboarding and exploring all over the place. The video game version of urban exploration has just never held an ounce of novelty or appeal to me, though I understand why others might enjoy it.