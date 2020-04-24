Pops have just hit my audio. Just Youtube, Vimeo and Facebook speech and audio?

Up until the other day I thought the Rampage 4 Black edtion sound should be a pretty good and reliable on board sound. It has been until the other day.

I booted my pc as usual and got a message that the speakers were not plugged.

I hadn't touched anything since shutting down the night before.

I finally found that the sound settings had been changed !!!!

I'd reloaded the Realtek Drivers and buggered around and wasted 3 hours pulling my hair out and finally got sound working again.

But now, when I listen to a Youtube video, I am getting pops in the audio. It doesn't matter if it's a piece of music (and no, it's not because someone has recorded a vinyl track and the pops are on the original vinyl) they are there on speech videos too.

I play a lot of music, I play blues harp in a band. I use my PC as my juke box and have been very happy with it, so far.

The problem seems to be mostly with YouTube. I know Australia has one of the worst broad band services in the developed world, could it be that.

When I play music from my Windows media player it's fine. No pops or crackles at all. When I view YouTube videos, I'm getting pops just about all the time. I've tried different YouTube clips, music, just speech and tried the same clips through Firefox, Chrome and CCC's new browser. They all have the pops.

Now this has only happened since I had no sound at all and got the message that my speakers were not plugged (which of course they were)

So I have set the sound to the lowest 16 bit rating for CD's. All the sound drivers are the latest, Nvidea and Realtek

Nothing I've been able to do has removed these very annoying additions.

I don't mind upgrading my sound but only have Logitech THX Z 623 speakers which have been as good as I need to date, I see they are still current.

Should I be looking at an external DAC ? Or a high quality sound card? Does anyone have any advice on how to get rid of this new and really annoying problem?

Any recommendations would be much appreciated.

Cheers John

My speakers are Logitech