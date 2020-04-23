So Now Win 10 has messed up all the Audio

raglafart said:

I booted the machine up and no sound! nothing! Everything was working fine when I shut down the night before.

I cannot believe how everyone accepts all these faults and errors that just arrive with Win 10. All my sounds were working fine. Then one morning, no sounds, nothing, I've wasted 3 hours reloading Realtek drivers to try and sort what can only be a Windows 10 induced problem. I booted the machine up and no sound! nothing! Everything was working fine when I shut down the night before. Searching the web I came across this YouTube post https://www.google.com/search?clien...uter+audio#kpvalbx=_gMGhXprnD4eR4-EPisaD8Aw44 and was able to sort it out, but why do these things happen! 3 hours I've been sodding about worrying if my motherboard has died or if I need a sound card. Did I say I really really really hate Windows 10

My son has had many similar problems. I even trashed a 300 eur gaming wheel because I thought it had a sensor failure but in reality it was just Windows 10 glitching. Required a new driver download. He has lost audio like you did at least 4-5 times.