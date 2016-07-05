Pokemon Go

Modred189
I'm Smarter Than You
- Joined
- May 24, 2006
- Messages
- 14,653
ANyone else getting it? Launched tonight, but a rolling launch, so keep your eyes out for it.
Android: Pokémon GO - Android Apps on Google Play
iOS: HERE
I liked Ingress for what it was worth, but got in too late. I like the AR angle, and flashbacks to the GBA and the only Pokemon game I ever played.
