Pokemon Go

ANyone else getting it? Launched tonight, but a rolling launch, so keep your eyes out for it.
Android: Pokémon GO - Android Apps on Google Play
iOS: HERE

I liked Ingress for what it was worth, but got in too late. I like the AR angle, and flashbacks to the GBA and the only Pokemon game I ever played.
 
I want to get it but it says it is not available in my country despite being in the US.
 
Search for the APK and sideload. THat's what I, and many others, did.

So far it's fun. It's basically Ingress with Pokemon, which is cool.
 
i have a few pokemon already, I know the game is in build .026 or some shit. But they better get this social aspect down soon. I want to have a friends list, trade, and battle people. The people on my friends list show up driving around and crap...
Im also going to die catching pokemon... I had to pull over ever few minutes lol

 
Just cut a bloody swath through downtown Chicago, converting 3gyms to Team Blue.
Many a small, furry corpse was left behind.
 
im the gym leader in my town and i dropped a ~460 CP flareon. A few min later i saw 3 kids outside battling and i just watched and listened, One called me a fucking asshole and my flareon is bullshit... Made my night
 
The game is a train wreck i donno i feel there should have been more to it and that is is still very much beta... also you should get infinite pokeballs or at least explain in a tutorial fashion how not to suck on the throws... i hope the poke stops drop tons of stuff not digging the micro transactions i saw...
 
I had a hard time figuring out the throw. Considering there were no instructions.
 
the version of the game is 0.29.0 so maybe its like alpha
 
Servers getting hammered between 12 - 8PM EST, I can only catch anything on my morning commute (I take public transportation).
 
I like the fact they let you choose from the original starter pokemon or you can hold out for a pikachu lol, at lv 4 so far but I find so few pokemon right now, there's next to nothin on highways or rural areas so unless I'm in a town/city not much pops up
 
Got a fearow with 170 CP last night at walmart...
 
This game is the muther fuxking biggest game to happen to mobile EVER.
EVER.
FUCKING EVER.
 
Ok, so kidding about being drunk.
But peopleare playing this game every where.

Seriously though mark my words this game will make a bigger impact than any other mobile game....ever.
 
how is this thread not super active lol
 
There is a gym at the entrance to a park by me. At the entrance there is like a small paved area that could maybe fit three cars before you enter in the park.

I went today and 10 cars were all piled in at that spot :D:D:D
 
So does this game open up at level 5? I can't even figure out how to add friends lol
 
From what I've read it is basically in Alpha right now. Version 0.29 I think? There is no friends list or trading yet. You also can't battle someone you meet in real life.

I'm guessing thats in the pipeline though?

At level 5 you can go to gyms and either join one that is your same color and begin training or battle a gym that is a different color.
 
Found a pokestop last night and someone had set a lure.
Saw a couple dudes playing and more arrived as we were leaving.

Game is already huge. Buggy but huge and fun.
 
I know. So many people are out rhere playing this ot is crazy.

Definitely going to be the biggest mobile game ever.

I mean games like candy crush are fine for brainless distraction but this has people driving around and stuff. I have never seen anything like it.
 
So did I. But, the game came out the same day I got an iPhone! :) I wanted another Windows Phone, but the lack of apps and lack of support from Microsoft pushed me away. Plus, I'm on Verizon. The phone I currently have (Nokia 928) is the same exact phone I can upgrade to. 3 years later. W10 on Windows Phone was fine, but I can't get any new builds because my phone was excluded. :(

The game is awesome. i'm loving it. So many people out playing it. My wife even got in on it. It's nice to see young people, old people, hipsters, rednecks, everybody playing it. I've heard of people sparking up conversations with others just from this game. I have talked to strangers that were playing it, too. It's a real good social game. :)
 
Somebody is gonna get run over one of these days looking for a pokemon - lol.
 
How do you get one that high? I just got a Joltean and he is only at like 460. Even if I power him all the way up I'm not sure he'll be that high... I'm also only lvl 8
 
Any reason I can't get the option to log in via google for this? All I get is the Pokemon Trainer Club at startup and they aren't letting new trainer club accounts.

*edit* Ok you can't put your age at 10 or under (so far) and be able to log in via Google.
 
