Pokemon Go

Sgraffite said: This game actually looks neat, but I have a Windows phone. Click to expand...

So did I. But, the game came out the same day I got an iPhone!I wanted another Windows Phone, but the lack of apps and lack of support from Microsoft pushed me away. Plus, I'm on Verizon. The phone I currently have (Nokia 928) is the same exact phone I can upgrade to. 3 years later. W10 on Windows Phone was fine, but I can't get any new builds because my phone was excluded.The game is awesome. i'm loving it. So many people out playing it. My wife even got in on it. It's nice to see young people, old people, hipsters, rednecks, everybody playing it. I've heard of people sparking up conversations with others just from this game. I have talked to strangers that were playing it, too. It's a real good social game.