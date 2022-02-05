Plex server: NAS vs PC

I've never run a NAS - I've always had my desktop PC running 24/7 for my file needs. But I did just order some larger drives and am now wondering if I should explore a NAS.



I guess my question is - given the fact that my PC is on 24/7 anyways (including using Plex Pass for my OTA TV tuner), what would running networked storage do for me over running the drives out of the PC itself?