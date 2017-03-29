Player unknown Battlegrounds

jwl24 said: Been playing this game for a bit, it's really fun.



General question tho, do you guys disable SLI when playing? I noticed when playing with SLI my 2nd gpu wasn't being used at all.

BurningBeard484 said: So anyone who wants to play this game the least bit competitively will play with all low settings, right? This confuses me as to why any attention was put into graphic fidelity. I personally would like the game to look good as I play. I don't want to be going all Solid Snake as I crawl through the grass to line up a sniper shot but to everyone else they see a moron out in the open and prone in a barren, grass-less field.

That is my major setback that prevents me from getting this game...and also not having dependable internet, that too.



That is my major setback that prevents me from getting this game...and also not having dependable internet, that too.

The game runs on the Unreal 4 Engine which does not currently support SLI and there was a post from a dev stating that they had no intention of offering SLI support in the future either. They did mention that it might be possible to find a way to enable SLI support on the Unreal 4 engine but someone would have to find a way to do so unofficially.PLAYERUNKNOWN already stated that they will start forcing server-side foliage and shadow settings so everyone is competing on an even playing field. Naturally, some people are upset since this will raise the minimum specs needed to play the game, but it's a necessary move if they want the game to be competitive.I've been following the game very closely but I'm waiting for first-person only hardcore servers to come out before I jump in.