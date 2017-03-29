Player unknown Battlegrounds

Comixbooks
I wouldn't post this game but it's #7 for Steam Stats for players 58,000+ peak
Squad and Battlegrounds are poorly optimized and run poorly on any PCI need a new computer to play this, and I would really like to play!
For those of you with specs in your sig, how well is your computer holding up with this game?
I have an i7-920 from 2008, so need a complete overhaul.
Newest game I've played with the old gal is 7 Days to Die... yeah.
I bought Squad and ended up crying it was so bad.
Long time AMD fan, but Ryzen left me with a few minor doubts, so I'm not sure what to do and am still researching.
Trying to find reviews of those who stream and play resource heavy games to see if those extra cores help at all.
Noticed a lot of streamers have 'donated' computers or capture cards, so tough to find.
Sure must be nice to receive 'free' hardware for a little pimpin'
I've also heard the same.
At 1080p or 1440p?I am getting over 60 pretty constant with everything on Ultra.
4930K with a regular 980.
The game runs on the Unreal 4 Engine which does not currently support SLI and there was a post from a dev stating that they had no intention of offering SLI support in the future either. They did mention that it might be possible to find a way to enable SLI support on the Unreal 4 engine but someone would have to find a way to do so unofficially.Been playing this game for a bit, it's really fun.
General question tho, do you guys disable SLI when playing? I noticed when playing with SLI my 2nd gpu wasn't being used at all.
PLAYERUNKNOWN already stated that they will start forcing server-side foliage and shadow settings so everyone is competing on an even playing field. Naturally, some people are upset since this will raise the minimum specs needed to play the game, but it's a necessary move if they want the game to be competitive.So anyone who wants to play this game the least bit competitively will play with all low settings, right? This confuses me as to why any attention was put into graphic fidelity. I personally would like the game to look good as I play. I don't want to be going all Solid Snake as I crawl through the grass to line up a sniper shot but to everyone else they see a moron out in the open and prone in a barren, grass-less field.
That is my major setback that prevents me from getting this game...and also not having dependable internet, that too.
what res are you using? maybe your head or feet were sticking out of the wall? i dont know if it happens in this game but i wouldnt be surprised. playing duo is so much fun, every team mate so far has had a mic.Yea really digging the game. Lag needs to be fixed, but that will be in time. I am really looking forward to hardcore/fps view only! That will be great.
Only seen 1 or 2 hackers. And before anyone says im bullshiting. Well I am in a house with no windows doors closed in a bathroom. Been camping for 3-4 minutes because of the area size going down. And I hear shots in the distance and someone is shooting me threw the house walls/doors and kills me.
But these a minor gripes. Really digging the game.
edit: Games runs perfect on setting in Sig. Never dips below 60fps. Everything maxed out (except motion blur)
1080p. And maybe? I mean I made sure to be in the middle because I have killed people knowing where they are because their gun was sticking out of the wall.
well there is that sniper rifle with the 8x scope i think that you get from crate drops. i didn't know you could shoot through walls. i assume just wood ones?
The shots I heard were from a long distance. No way he could see me. Too bad there isnt any chat.
Not sure why the frame rate went up. The big update isnt until the 14th.
I swear i think my frame rate went up tonight. maybe a server update or my imagination. i wouldnt expect a server update to impact fps.
Yes I have both Squad and Battleground. I manage to run both games at 60FPS with an i5-3570 and GTX 970 at 1080P. I'd like to upgrade to a 1070 or 1080 in the future.
Have you played personally, have any opinion either way in regards to this game?
I lean towards buying cutting edge, but (($$$ x $$$)²)³
Not sure if serious? Do you know what MMO stands for?Enjoying it so far along with H1Z1. So glad people aren't playing MMO's (garbage) as much nowadays.
