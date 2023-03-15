Pixel 8 / Pixel 8 Pro / Pixel 8a

👉 [Exclusive] Google Pixel 8 Pro First Look: Might be showcased at Google I/O 2023 in May



1678885502431.png


1678885538562.png


1678885788902.png



About the Source and Publication of the Leak
1678885356133.jpeg

Steve Hemmerstoffer aka Steve H. McFly, is better known by his online persona, OnLeaks.
He describes himself as a Serial Tech Leaker.
Steve H. McFly posts and updates his Pixel 8 / Pixel 8 Pro leaks on the Twitter account OnLeaks.

Smartprix, has partnered with OnLeaks to present an exclusive first look at the upcoming Pixel 8 Pro smartphone.
 
TheSlySyl said:
So its basically indistinguishable from a Pixel 7?
A bit more rounded and with 'unified' camera cutouts, but yes. The big changes are apparently underneath.

The main thing people have noticed is the sensor underneath the flash on the Pixel 8 Pro. My hunch is that it's LiDAR to give it iPhone-level AR/low-light/portrait abilities, but I'm not willing to rule out other possibilities.
 
The screen looks like it holds smudges to much. I would think they tried to clean it and were not successful.
 
XJJack said:
The screen looks like it holds smudges to much. I would think they tried to clean it and were not successful.
Those are renders showing images of feathers... I wouldn't read much into the fingerprint smudge resistance at this point.
 
And here I was thinking that it was going to be a slightly smaller phone and got excited. I would love a phone in the Pixel 5 size category.
 
TheSlySyl said:
So its basically indistinguishable from a Pixel 7?
Might well be another incremental upgrade. It is good that Google finally figured out a consistent design language. It does appear the P8 Pro may be losing the curved screen edges (finally, everyone hates them!).

If I can replace my P7 with a P8 for ~$20 + tax w/trade-in, like I did my P6, I'll probably jump again.
 
This could be massive, if true. According to TT Technology, the 8 Pro will have...

wait for it...

wait for it... a FLAT display!! (y)

Only question that remains: Will Zorachus or I get it first? :smug:

 
I'm not a fan of the rounded corners. But it should be worth it if we get a proper flat screen.

I would also like to see better cellular reception. On a few occasions I've compared a Pixel 7 Pro with an S23 Ultra in the same location and same carrier using the CellMapper app. The P7P usually reports a 5 - 10 dB weaker signal than the S23U. Perhaps it's a flaw in the reporting of the signal strength on one of the phones, as I haven't felt much difference when using the phones. But mo' signal is almost always better.
 
If it does indeed come with a true flat screen, I will most likely jump on it, IF I can get a good trade in deal, which the Goo's Fi-Master usually does on pre-orders for its new phones...

I don't really care about the corners per se, as that is pretty much standard nowadays, but I have yet to find a screen protector that would stay stuck down for more than a week or so, if at all, on those damned rounded edge screens...
 
It's just marketing BS, but I can't get enough of that flat screen yumminess!!

 
Really hoping the Pixel 8 is smaller than the 6/7 and comparable with the 5. I'm still clinging to my 5 and couldn't get used to the size and weight of the 6 or 6 Pro and gave them to my son and wife. Battery life was also considerably worse on them and wasn't improved with the 7s at all. So really hoping Tensor improves efficiency this round as well.

Else it's looking like I may ditch Pixels for the base S23 this year, since it's pretty much the same size as my Pixel 5 with a much better/more efficient Snapdragon 8 gen 2. It's still stupid Google can't support these phones for 5 years minimum with OS updates though. Hardware has largely stagnated for years now with phones topping out at 8GBs for the base flagships, so there's no excuse other than pushing new phones.
 
T4rd said:
Really hoping the Pixel 8 is smaller than the 6/7 and comparable with the 5. I'm still clinging to my 5 and couldn't get used to the size and weight of the 6 or 6 Pro and gave them to my son and wife. Battery life was also considerably worse on them and wasn't improved with the 7s at all. So really hoping Tensor improves efficiency this round as well.

Else it's looking like I may ditch Pixels for the base S23 this year, since it's pretty much the same size as my Pixel 5 with a much better/more efficient Snapdragon 8 gen 2. It's still stupid Google can't support these phones for 5 years minimum with OS updates though. Hardware has largely stagnated for years now with phones topping out at 8GBs for the base flagships, so there's no excuse other than pushing new phones.
As a S23 user I think it's a rather nice phone overall. Battery life has been greatly improved and performance is on another level (I had S22 Exynos version). Camera is not great though but at least it has dedicated tele. Also I'm not a huge fan of flat sides. It makes the phone feel larger and doesn't feel as good in hand.
 
Tup3x said:
As a S23 user I think it's a rather nice phone overall. Battery life has been greatly improved and performance is on another level (I had S22 Exynos version). Camera is not great though but at least it has dedicated tele. Also I'm not a huge fan of flat sides. It makes the phone feel larger and doesn't feel as good in hand.
I've been thinking about that. Also. The s23 looks like it's a decent phone. Overall. I like the size and battery life, especially compared to my pixel 7 right now.
 
Zorachus said:
https://www.androidpolice.com/google-pixel-8-pro-video-built-in-thermometer/
What a gimmick, just like the HR monitor Samsung had on their phones for a few generations. And it's funny they can put this useless hardware in the phone, but not a headphone jack or SD card slot. Of which I personally don't care much about, but I'm sure exponentially more people would appreciate them over a thermometer.

I'm just hoping Google ditches Tensor or Samsung can at least fix the power efficiency on the Exynos/Tensor SoC so it can be competitive with Qualcomm's current chips. If Google really wants to put some special AI chip on top of it, they can go back to adding the Visual/Neural Core they had in the Pixel 2-4.
 
Maybe it's for some kind of simulated thermal camera function. Or was originally going to be. Maybe still, it could be Samsung foisting that tech into some cheeky contract.
 
Little Johnny: Mommy I feel sick.
Mommy tells Daddy: Joey, make your self useful. Stop playing with that new phone you bought and get the thermometer and check his temperature.
Joey: No problem dear, I can do both it's a Pixel!

🙄
 
Supersnake said:

Exclusive: Everything you want to know about the Pixel 8's processor leaked

Thanks to a source inside Google, we have the low down on what's inside the Pixel 8's Tensor G3 processor.
-Android Authority
Absolutely nothing about improving power efficiency, which is the biggest disadvantage Tensor has relative to every other current SoC. Other than this:

Tensor G2 switched to the Exynos Modem 5300. It brought performance and efficiency improvements, but for the most part, it didn’t solve the thermal and power consumption problems. According to rumors, the Tensor G3 will still use the same modem
Click to expand...

They can boast Apple M2 and 4090 performance all they want, but if they don't improve power consumption and efficiency to be comparable to Qualcomm at least, I'll prolly be switching to Samsung (or maybe Sony) this year. I'm not too interested in having a 5000+ mAh battery that takes hours to charge on a standard 15-18W charger either, just for it to still have mediocrity battery life.
 
Yeah the battery life of both my 6 Pro and 7 Pro have been mediocre at best.

Would love to see a Pixel phone get battery life like a iPhone 13 Pro Max.
 
I'm still hoping for a folding phone akin to the Samsung Flip. My Pixel 6 is still working great and I still have yet to run the battery below 25% in a day, either.
My only other wish is for a camera function that doesn't do that stupid cinematic blur in the background of all my damned photos.
 
The rumor is alt display out via usb-C is making it into the new line. I really hope this happens as I bring my mini projector camping and and even in the back yard. I used my One Plus 7 Pro for this as I can download offline content from my personal Plex server :)
 
Vengance_01 said:
The rumor is alt display out via usb-C is making it into the new line. I really hope this happens as I bring my mini projector camping and and even in the back yard. I used my One Plus 7 Pro for this as I can download offline content from my personal Plex server :)
That would be great but I doubt that they throw us that bone. They would lose the extra revenue from the five people who would have bought a Chromecast otherwise.
 
Tactlesss said:
That would be great but I doubt that they throw us that bone. They would lose the extra revenue from the five people who would have bought a Chromecast otherwise
if they do add this I will trade my 6 is for an 8/8 pro if the screen is flat
 
I'm excited, and not excited for the Pixel 8 Pro. As you know I'm a diehard stock Android fan, and like the latest Google phones, but I have to say the upgrades between phones seem so minimal nowadays. When I picked up the 7 Pro after having the 6 Pro, it barely felt like an upgrade, like the smallest upgrade ever, it should be called the Pixel 6.25 Pro, it was almost the same exact phone.

I am looking forward to a FLAT screen on the 8 Pro.
I hear the display brightness will be significantly better on the 8 Pro.

But that's about it.

Tensor 3? It seems Tensor 2 was a very minimal upgrade, and T3 looks like another mediocre upgrade. They should just go back to Snapdragon, which is rocking lately with their latest chipset.

Battery life? The 6 Pro and 7 Pro have average at best battery life, in mind they're rather poor for battery. Sticking with 5,000mAh battery size isn't cutting it, they need to swing for the fences, stuff in a 6,000mAh battery, make the phone a little thicker, that's fine.

Storage speed and internals, they need to do what Samsung does with the latest Galaxy Ultra phones, put in the latest and greatest top end hardware, don't gimp on that, it's important.

Charging speeds need to be way faster.

Screen brightness, yes it's supposed to be improved, but will still be 30% to 40% dimmer than a Galaxy or iPhone.

I just feel Google is still half-assing it with the Pixel line, and that's frustrating.
 
Zorachus said:
I'm excited, and not excited for the Pixel 8 Pro. As you know I'm a diehard stock Android fan, and like the latest Google phones, but I have to say the upgrades between phones seem so minimal nowadays. When I picked up the 7 Pro after having the 6 Pro, it barely felt like an upgrade, like the smallest upgrade ever, it should be called the Pixel 6.25 Pro, it was almost the same exact phone.

I am looking forward to a FLAT screen on the 8 Pro.
I hear the display brightness will be significantly better on the 8 Pro.

But that's about it.

Tensor 3? It seems Tensor 2 was a very minimal upgrade, and T3 looks like another mediocre upgrade. They should just go back to Snapdragon, which is rocking lately with their latest chipset.

Battery life? The 6 Pro and 7 Pro have average at best battery life, in mind they're rather poor for battery. Sticking with 5,000mAh battery size isn't cutting it, they need to swing for the fences, stuff in a 6,000mAh battery, make the phone a little thicker, that's fine.

Storage speed and internals, they need to do what Samsung does with the latest Galaxy Ultra phones, put in the latest and greatest top end hardware, don't gimp on that, it's important.

Charging speeds need to be way faster.

Screen brightness, yes it's supposed to be improved, but will still be 30% to 40% dimmer than a Galaxy or iPhone.

I just feel Google is still half-assing it with the Pixel line, and that's frustrating.
I just might try a standard Samsung S2* for my next phone when I am rdy
 
Vengance_01 said:
I just might try a standard Samsung S2* for my next phone when I am rdy
I just recently switched from the Pixel 7 to the S23, and I really have no complaints. The biggest pros are the smaller size and the battery life increase...and I guess a front fingerprint reader that actually works well. I prefer the look of the Pixel, but the Samsung isn't weighed down by bloat like it used to be.

I have no pressing reason to move to the Pixel 8 at this time. I'll read reviews etc., but I don't see myself jumping ship again.
 
Zorachus said:
I'm excited, and not excited for the Pixel 8 Pro. As you know I'm a diehard stock Android fan, and like the latest Google phones, but I have to say the upgrades between phones seem so minimal nowadays. When I picked up the 7 Pro after having the 6 Pro, it barely felt like an upgrade, like the smallest upgrade ever, it should be called the Pixel 6.25 Pro, it was almost the same exact phone.

I am looking forward to a FLAT screen on the 8 Pro.
I hear the display brightness will be significantly better on the 8 Pro.

But that's about it.

Tensor 3? It seems Tensor 2 was a very minimal upgrade, and T3 looks like another mediocre upgrade. They should just go back to Snapdragon, which is rocking lately with their latest chipset.

Battery life? The 6 Pro and 7 Pro have average at best battery life, in mind they're rather poor for battery. Sticking with 5,000mAh battery size isn't cutting it, they need to swing for the fences, stuff in a 6,000mAh battery, make the phone a little thicker, that's fine.

Storage speed and internals, they need to do what Samsung does with the latest Galaxy Ultra phones, put in the latest and greatest top end hardware, don't gimp on that, it's important.

Charging speeds need to be way faster.

Screen brightness, yes it's supposed to be improved, but will still be 30% to 40% dimmer than a Galaxy or iPhone.

I just feel Google is still half-assing it with the Pixel line, and that's frustrating.
All valid points. My P7 Pro's battery life has fallen off a cliff over the past 6 months. Battery life has gotten worse with each Pixel I've owned from the 2 XL to 7 Pro. I love Android, but am seriously disillusioned with Pixel phones.
 
Mad Maxx said:
All valid points. My P7 Pro's battery life has fallen off a cliff over the past 6 months. Battery life has gotten worse with each Pixel I've owned from the 2 XL to 7 Pro. I love Android, but am seriously disillusioned with Pixel phones.
Same.

I've heard the S23 Ultra supposedly has amazing battery life, almost on par with iPhone Pro Max type battery.

Is that true?
 
My Pixel 6's battery has stayed the same since I bought it. Been the first phone in forever that hasn't dramatically decreased after 12-18 months. I don't even think it's ever even been under 20% to date. I'm gonna keep rolling with it until that changes or some actual new tech comes out. If Google drops the Pixel lineup, I'll go back to Apple before I'll go back to Samsung. At least they place some value on aesthetics.
 
The way I would recommend Google build the Pixel 8 Pro;

- 6.5" screen size
- FLAT display
- Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- 12GB RAM
- 6,200mAh battery
- Newest fastest storage
- Fast charging
 
Zorachus said:
The way I would recommend Google build the Pixel 8 Pro;

- 6.5" screen size
- FLAT display
- Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- 12GB RAM
- 6,200mAh battery
- Newest fastest storage
- Fast charging
The issue is price. Then it will be a $1299 phone.
I wish ALL flagships had flat displays.
And ditch the under screen FP reader!
 
cpufrost said:
The issue is price. Then it will be a $1299 phone.
I wish ALL flagships had flat displays.
And ditch the under screen FP reader!
After having used the S23, I can say that it's just google's implementation of the under screen fp reader. The S23 is almost as good as the old capacitive one with the exception of the physical circle to put your finger in so you know you're in the right place.
 
