Pixel 8 / Pixel 8 Pro / Pixel 8a

I'm excited, and not excited for the Pixel 8 Pro. As you know I'm a diehard stock Android fan, and like the latest Google phones, but I have to say the upgrades between phones seem so minimal nowadays. When I picked up the 7 Pro after having the 6 Pro, it barely felt like an upgrade, like the smallest upgrade ever, it should be called the Pixel 6.25 Pro, it was almost the same exact phone.



I am looking forward to a FLAT screen on the 8 Pro.

I hear the display brightness will be significantly better on the 8 Pro.



But that's about it.



Tensor 3? It seems Tensor 2 was a very minimal upgrade, and T3 looks like another mediocre upgrade. They should just go back to Snapdragon, which is rocking lately with their latest chipset.



Battery life? The 6 Pro and 7 Pro have average at best battery life, in mind they're rather poor for battery. Sticking with 5,000mAh battery size isn't cutting it, they need to swing for the fences, stuff in a 6,000mAh battery, make the phone a little thicker, that's fine.



Storage speed and internals, they need to do what Samsung does with the latest Galaxy Ultra phones, put in the latest and greatest top end hardware, don't gimp on that, it's important.



Charging speeds need to be way faster.



Screen brightness, yes it's supposed to be improved, but will still be 30% to 40% dimmer than a Galaxy or iPhone.



I just feel Google is still half-assing it with the Pixel line, and that's frustrating.