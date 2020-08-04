Pixel 4a thoughts?

No 5G means this phone is not for me. But then considering that this phone will only get two major updates, perhaps I’m the one being naive about its longevity and futureproofness. Also, when the hell is Google going to do something about it’s video taking abilities? Also, OnePlus Nord is $500 and the same SoC is going into the Pixel 5. Google is using a far inferior SoC for the Pixel 4a 5G at that same $500 price point. So value-wise, if you don’t need 5G, get iPhone SE. If you do want 5G, get the OnePlus Nord or wait.