Pixel 4a thoughts?

T

techie81

[H]ard for [H]ardware
Joined
Jan 12, 2005
Messages
5,148
I am thinking of "upgrading" my iPhone 8 to a Pixel 4a. Any thoughts on this phone?

Pretty good review here.

 
C

CHANG3D

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 23, 2010
Messages
4,871
No 5G means this phone is not for me. But then considering that this phone will only get two major updates, perhaps I’m the one being naive about its longevity and futureproofness. Also, when the hell is Google going to do something about it’s video taking abilities? Also, OnePlus Nord is $500 and the same SoC is going into the Pixel 5. Google is using a far inferior SoC for the Pixel 4a 5G at that same $500 price point. So value-wise, if you don’t need 5G, get iPhone SE. If you do want 5G, get the OnePlus Nord or wait.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top