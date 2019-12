Last week I retired two of my Supermicro H8QME-2 4P folders that I've had around for many years now. When they got rid of BigAdv my total production dropped to around 100k PPD and I was sad, but then last week I realized the power of GPU folding, bought a pair of GTX1080s and dropped them onto an old X4 AMD motherboard and WOW! I'd been turning electricity into heat for years for minimal gain, but now for about a quarter of the electricity I've increased my production by 7-8x. Unbelievable.

