PG32UQX - ASUS 32" 4K 144 Hz HDR1400 G-Sync Ultimate

    Only 3-4x the price of an LG 48CX, hmm.....
     
    Pretty high chance HDMI 2.1 GPU's will be released before this thing does. Heard June 2020 somewhere for this monitor but probably more like holiday 2020 or 2021 at best knowing ASUS' track record.

    Think I'd rather stick to the 48" C10 OLED once I know exact improvements over the C9. Think the best they could do at this point would to get it over 800+ nits sustained peak brightness which may be easier on a smaller model.
     
