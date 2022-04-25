Pc suddenly off

Hi my pc:
10850K stock 4800mhz stock
2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3200mhz XMP
Seasonic Tx-850 Ultra Titanium
Gigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming stock
Aorus Z490 Pro Gaming
1 TB SSD
I have my pc till April 2021. All was fine. My pc is 24hours on in idling Windows 10 desktop. Today just suddenly pc powers off. I rebooted and its fine again. I checked power in house,and power was on.
My question. Is my pc failing? Why it shutted down? Or maybe it was voltage spike in house and pc only react?
