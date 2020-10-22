Pc shutting off when playing games

Ryan Young
My gaming pc is shutting off when I’m in a game. I play war zone on medium/ high settings also I’m having to play at a lower FPS rate so it won’t shut off. There are a couple of videos on YouTube saying that it could be the cpu cooler.
Here are my specs:
Ryzen 5 1600 with stock cooler
Asrock b450 pro 4 motherboard
16 gb ram
Asus 1070 turbo 8gb gpu
1 tb of hard drive
256 boot drive
What is wrong with my pc?
