PC Racing/Driving Setup for Two People

How would one setup the following, if its even possible,



Two People

Two Monitors

Racing/Driving Simultaneously with each person having their own screen and steering wheel setup



Current setup is a 3600/3070 on three monitors. Thinking maybe for some indoor stuff for kiddo and I to do together would be racing or driving sims. Is it possible for me to look at my screen while driving and he look at his screen, but yet we are both in the same...realm/race/instance? and we each have our own set of controls? There any games that this would work with? Probably not really racing since he's still really young. That MudRunner game would probably be better since you can drive on your own and is more sandbox like.