Pc case question

I love this case and the fact it can hold 4 x200 mm fans in it. Im a *Fan* of BIG fans. I was wondering how far my 240 AIO cooler would errr stretch not Literally to mount the cooler on the bottom and if the gpu would get in the way of it at all ( 2070 rtx) Id like to keep all the 200's case fans in there. I also like it because i could use my dvdrw's also i hate not using them to install some older games that need a dvdrw drive for install.