Paypal users...ever seen this?

dbwillis

dbwillis

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 9, 2002
Messages
9,096
I wanted to buy something on another forum, guy sent me a pic via Text on my cell of the item I wanted, to confirm it is what it is.
He asks me to send F&F, which is a slight flag for a first deal, small amount though so I was going to do it.
In Paypal, when sending to his email, it tells me its going to change it to Euro, Ive never seen that..guys in Michigan....thats another flag
Confirmed his email with him and screenshotted the prompt in Paypal

Anyone ever seen that '......@hotmail.com will get EUR (Euro)' before ?
 
dbwillis said:
I wanted to buy something on another forum, guy sent me a pic via Text on my cell of the item I wanted, to confirm it is what it is.
He asks me to send F&F, which is a slight flag for a first deal, small amount though so I was going to do it.
In Paypal, when sending to his email, it tells me its going to change it to Euro, Ive never seen that..guys in Michigan....thats another flag
Confirmed his email with him and screenshotted the prompt in Paypal

Anyone ever seen that '......@hotmail.com will get EUR (Euro)' before ?
Click to expand...
If it feels wrong...
 
I'm under the impression this means the Paypal (recieving) account was made in Europe or has its payments set to Euros.

This raises a strong implications they are actually in Europe, unless they moved to Michigan from there.

This sounds like a unsafe transaction.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top