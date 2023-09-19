Paypal users...ever seen this?

dbwillis
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jul 9, 2002
- Messages
- 9,096
I wanted to buy something on another forum, guy sent me a pic via Text on my cell of the item I wanted, to confirm it is what it is.
He asks me to send F&F, which is a slight flag for a first deal, small amount though so I was going to do it.
In Paypal, when sending to his email, it tells me its going to change it to Euro, Ive never seen that..guys in Michigan....thats another flag
Confirmed his email with him and screenshotted the prompt in Paypal
Anyone ever seen that '......@hotmail.com will get EUR (Euro)' before ?
He asks me to send F&F, which is a slight flag for a first deal, small amount though so I was going to do it.
In Paypal, when sending to his email, it tells me its going to change it to Euro, Ive never seen that..guys in Michigan....thats another flag
Confirmed his email with him and screenshotted the prompt in Paypal
Anyone ever seen that '......@hotmail.com will get EUR (Euro)' before ?