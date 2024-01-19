TaintedSquirrel
New "Pokemon with Guns" style indie game just released into early access a few hours ago.
Currently #1 seller on Steam, about to break 200k concurrent players.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1623730/Palworld/
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IltMIJeK-1M
