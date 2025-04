CAD4466HK said: Ran great for me with no stuttering, what is your texture pool set to? Click to expand...

I believe the 2nd highest which was recommended, though at the time of the screen shot with the two men in front of the grass hedges it was set to the highest. The game would CTD as it would run out of VRAM with some settings, and in an attempt to get it to look smooth I turned it down to high (I think Ultra and Extreme were two settings higher) as it would give a warning about VRAM though it ran fine. Regardless, the textures look bad for something that seemingly can't run on 12GB of VRAM. Poor optimization, and seems like the legacy of Id Tech engines having issues with texture streaming, pop ins, and blurriness has not yet been fixed. I brought up those past games for a reason, the ID Tech engine games (except Doom 2016 and probably Eternal) all had texture quality, streaming, and horrific pop in and that trend continues with Indiana Jones.Regardless of the frame rate, the game always looked jittery and stuttery. No combination of settings would result in a smooth looking game.Below is a screen shot of Indiana Jones (2025) and Insurgency Sandstorm (2018), a 7 year old game onmade by a small indie team with a budget likely 1/3 of what Indiana had. The reflections on the tiles look better in Indiana, but the visual clarity of Insurgency Sandstorm is way better. Indiana looks washed out and blurry. Look at the retention of details on the walls in Insurgency in the upper right, which are further in distance than they are in Indiana. They retain much more detail. They're entirely different types of games with Insurgency being a small budget multiplayer only game, but I'd say graphically they aren't too far off when considering engine limitations. Especially considering the budget, team size, and year of release differences.Indiana and the ID engine, IMO, aren't even close to what newer versions of UE5 can offer visually.If patches ruined performance, that would be disappointing.But why limit the comparison to specific games that had notable performance and development issues? There are many UE games with budgets of all sizes, and visual results vary a whole lot. But that doesn't mean UE5 isn't capable of looking better. If you're comparing engines you need to compare engines, and not games. Especially if those games aren't using the newest UE5 builds/features. ID engines are harder to compare because they have less games, and all tend to be AAA budgets.Tech 7, IMO, is quite underwhelming when compared to what UE5 can offer. Nanite is a game changer. The horrible draw distance in Indiana shows that Nanite, or something like Nanite (the new Assassin's Creed engine implements similar technology), could have really improved the visuals. Indiana just looks outright dated when it comes to draw distance and LoD. And that seems to be an engine limitation, otherwise they would have had some graphic options to prevent the horrific pop in.* I'm sure Indiana looks better with path tracing enabled, but unless you have a 5080 or higher no one will be able to use it anyways so that aspect is hard to evaluate. In which case, the performance to visuals will still not be good in favor of Tech 7 considering there are games like Alan Wake 2 or UE5 games that use Lumen that offer better performance for the visual quality offered.