Outriders (Bulletstorm developer)

Square Enix has revealed Outriders, the mysterious sci-fi game it's been teasing on Twitter...it's the next shooter from Bulletstorm developer People Can Fly, which pits up to three buddies against an alien world seemingly determined to eradicate what could be the last of mankind...you can explore Outriders' "dark and desperate" sci-fi universe on your own or with up to two friends through drop-in drop-out co-op, attempting to investigate a strange signal...
Not really sure why the mentioned bulletstorm but totally neglected to mention they created painkiller. one of the most unique games and one of my favorite ever. bulletstorm is just a turd in comparison. True that every painkiller version after the original + DLC has been trash, not sure who owns the IP now, but damn..... anyway I'm looking forward to this.