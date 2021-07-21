OS Drive Data Transfer Question...

I originally had two 1TB NVME drives, one for the OS and Games Pass games and one for other games. Neither was quite big enough so I grabbed and Asus NVME PCI-E expansion cards and two more NVVME drives. I figured I'd do two RAID 0 configurations. I already setup the new drives and I was wondering if I could transfer the original OS drive to the new Raid 0 drive and just turn that into the boot drive without actually having to reinstall Windows. Once that's done I'd like to make an image of my original game drive so I can store it on the new OS drive while I format the original two in a RAID configuration and then restore the game drive image.



I'm hoping there's some cheap or free software out there that makes this whole process quicker and easier.



Thanks for any help.