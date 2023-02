caw2007 said: support@optimuspc.com or contact@optimuspc.com have gotten me pretty timely responses. I understand your frustrations, I have two Foundation blocks from them and had no issues getting them but I've had them for over two years. They are gaining popularity and are struggling with capacity it seems. I dhad heard some horror stores about the 3090 Ti KP blocks and checked reddit before I ordered, so I kinda knew what to expect. I figure either this thing will ship or the Heatkiller will start shipping and I'll cancel my Optimus block. Click to expand...

it was the 3090 kingpin block(There wasnt a 3090ti kp block). That was a 6 month wait for me. As for optimus, great to deal with, i called them last week regarding a foundation acrylic top that had cracked. They had one shipped by the end of the day and it showed up the following day.After the KP Block they completely revamped in how they sell stuff. They make it and add the qty to the website and then its available for order. they dont do preorders anymore because of the bitching and complaining. They used to have a thing on the website that said there are shipping delays but people didnt read it and would just go to the internet and bitch and complain so they made it a popup that you have to accept to see the site and here we are with bitching and complaining.If you want quality and are willing to wait optimus is great, the after purchase support is top notch.If your to impatient and dont care about quality then you arent their target customer.