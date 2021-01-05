Old video cards worth running?

My wife is getting my old 7700k and debating if an old video card is worth installing. She's been surviving with onboard graphics for a decade. Would an 8800 GT or Gtx 260 be worth the heat and power over HD 630 integrated graphics? Online video as demanding as she gets. I think it's probably a complete waste.



I think I have an 8800 GT in a GTX 260 box or vice versa in the garage but it looks like a cat may have pissed on it... Probably why I never sold it. Whatever happened I'm a little leery about just throwing it in to try.