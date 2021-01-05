Old video cards worth running?

ochadd

ochadd

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 9, 2008
Messages
1,026
My wife is getting my old 7700k and debating if an old video card is worth installing. She's been surviving with onboard graphics for a decade. Would an 8800 GT or Gtx 260 be worth the heat and power over HD 630 integrated graphics? Online video as demanding as she gets. I think it's probably a complete waste.

I think I have an 8800 GT in a GTX 260 box or vice versa in the garage but it looks like a cat may have pissed on it... Probably why I never sold it. Whatever happened I'm a little leery about just throwing it in to try.
 
B

BassTek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 13, 2002
Messages
5,796
I think your wife deserves better than a piss covered GPU. 🤣

To answer seriously I doubt either would be worth the trouble, especially for general use. Just stick with the integrated graphics.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top