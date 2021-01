Here's a first look at an engineering sample of the upcoming RPC-4224 24-bay chassis. Not revolutionary by any stretch since they essentially took the empty space above the drive bays of the 20-bay RPC-4220 case and used it for a sixth row of drives, similar to how Supermicro has been doing their 24-bay case for years, but nevertheless this 24-bay design is what many of us have been waiting since the pricepoint will be a fraction of similar Supermicro and Chenbro offerings.UPDATE: Despite the photo of the backplane Norco confirmed the final backplane will use SFF-8087 connectors just like in the RPC-4220. Phew. I also asked about plans for a SKU with an integrated SAS expander chip on the backplane, and they are in the process of building one and sourcing a chip for it but it will come later. Lastly I let them know I wuold've preferred to see a fan bracket utilizing 3 x 120mm fans rather than 4 or 5 80mm's as they seem to have opted for again. I'm urging them to change this before the design is set in stone, otherwise cavediver is going to be busy again selling aftermarket 120mm fan brackets like he's done with the 4220