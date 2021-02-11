Oculus 2 Ready Laptop

Hi Folks,



Just joined this amazing community, this is my first post!



I'm willing to buy a "VR ready" laptop, I would like to keep the budget under 2500 euro.



I own an Oculus 2, my first VR, I love it!



My expectations are that I want obviously to be able to play most of the "HEAVY" and "LATEST" VR games available on PC on the different platforms (Half-Life Alyx, Falcon Age, Resident Evil, Project Cars and so on) probably i miss many other games..



I will be mainly using link cable (Virtual Desktop is also an option but my wifi can be a problem!)



I'm in Europe so I would like to buy the laptop in EU to avoid custom and import fees.



I've experience in the past assembling desktop, and my fear is to spend lot of money and have incompatibilities issues (CPU,GPU,USBs and so on..)



I won't be playing PC games without VR, this will be exclusively used for the VR, so if I've issues it's going to be a disaster!



I'm finding very hard to understand what to buy, for example I thought to pick what i consider at the top in the market, eg Alienware m17 R4 or similar, but then I found out there may be incompatibilities issues with the GeForce RTX™ 3070/3080 series because of the lack of USB within the graphic card itself, oculus team itself replied to many users that this card may be not yet fully supported.



Also I will start with Oculus2 but i would like to buy something that would allow me to upgrade to a better VR in the future.



Have you guys any laptop to suggest, what can be the best option here? I want to be sure it will 100% works with Oculus 2 and most of the VR on the market.



I've been looking on VR ready laptops from Oculus website, but there are no preset configuration (e.g. falcon northwest), I still need to decide the hardware and I'm really confused about it.



PS: The reason i choose a laptop instead of a desktop is that i've no space to play with the VR in any of the room I can put the Desktop in and as said the wifi may be not enough strong to allow play me through virtual desktop..



Thanks a lot