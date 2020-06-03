NVMe Raid-0 Advice - Thanks in advance

Have a new build and wanting to take the performance to the next level.

10900K, 2080 Ti, 16GB 4400mhz.

I have 2 x 512 NVMe 3200MB/s read / 1800MB/s write drives I'm gonna Raid-0.

What are the advantages / disadvantages to 2 x 1TB NVMe drivers other than increased write speed if I were to Raid-0 and then partition them?

Concerned with the partitioning of a Raid-0 array.

Thinking, 2 x 512 partitions and 1 x 1TB partition. I do not like huge boot drivers, the 2nd 512 I would use for my important system files / tweeks, etc. the 1TB for games.

I'm gonna image the boot drive and put that file on the 2nd 512 partition.

I want to make sure I won't run into any issues in terms of limiting myself in ways I am not currently aware of.

Appreciate any advice or thoughts.

Yes, i am aware SSD Raid-0- performance is limited but not when it comes to RAW read / write.
 
