NVMe Raid-0 Advice - Thanks in advance

Have a new build and wanting to take the performance to the next level.



10900K, 2080 Ti, 16GB 4400mhz.



I have 2 x 512 NVMe 3200MB/s read / 1800MB/s write drives I'm gonna Raid-0.



What are the advantages / disadvantages to 2 x 1TB NVMe drivers other than increased write speed if I were to Raid-0 and then partition them?



Concerned with the partitioning of a Raid-0 array.



Thinking, 2 x 512 partitions and 1 x 1TB partition. I do not like huge boot drivers, the 2nd 512 I would use for my important system files / tweeks, etc. the 1TB for games.



I'm gonna image the boot drive and put that file on the 2nd 512 partition.



I want to make sure I won't run into any issues in terms of limiting myself in ways I am not currently aware of.



Appreciate any advice or thoughts.



Yes, i am aware SSD Raid-0- performance is limited but not when it comes to RAW read / write.