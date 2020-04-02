NVMe PCI-E Adapter Expansion card questions

Just have a few questions for someone....



I see they make PCI-E Slot Expansion cards to hold NVMe drives. I am just curious as to if there are any drawbacks to using these. IE: Speed/Performance or anything like that.



Any reason to use the slot on the mobo vs one of the pcie adapters? It doesnt hinder using one as a main OS drive does it?



Why you may ask? I just upgraded to a ryzen build. First off, On my new mobo the m.2 slot is literally right above the graphics card(probably not the best design plan), so I was just partly worried about longevity with heat etc since this is data.



Second, I know this is new technology but it seems like this design makes it significantly more difficult to remove when you need to. Not that you are swapping out NVMe drives all the time, but I found it pretty annoying versus just unplugging the cables on my sata drives etc. Within the last few weeks I had a few nvme ssds I was benchmarking and I had to remove my graphics card each time to install and remove the damn things. Life would be so much easier with the pcie adapter card. I would actually prefer if these things sat in drive bays like normal hard drives/sata drives.



The other part of this of course is I am considering having 2 NVMe drives in the system and wondering if that would work as well since the mobo only has ONE m.2 slot.



They only cost like $10-15.