Nvidia selling GPU's to crypto miners may have contributed to shortages

Surprised this hasn't been posted but it seems that Nvidia's financial reports show that they've been selling to miners. About $175 million dollars worth of ampere graphic cards. Something changed in Ethereum V2.0 that is now better off on Nvidia's ampere GPU's.
https://wccftech.com/nvidia-allegedly-sold-175-million-worth-ampere-geforce-rtx-30-gpus-to-miners/
