Nvidia Posts Record Q3 Earnings, Sales of GPUs to Crypto Miners Reach $175 Million

Who are NVIDIA selling Asics to?

Nvidia released its earnings for the third fiscal quarter of 2021 this week, showing better-than-expected results, driven by sales of its graphics processing unit (GPU) chips. The firm reported graphics segment revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, beating analyst estimates of $2.1 billion.

Within the graphics segment also falls the gaming division. Nvidia said that its new line of graphics cards based on a new technology called Ampere drew strong interest from computer and videogame console developers. For example, one of the new models, the Geforce RTX 3080, went on sale in September and sold out immediately.

Nvidia said gaming revenue climbed 37% year-on-year to $2.27 billion, a record for the company.

The graphics processing units produced by Nvidia are mainly used in video game consoles and graphics cards but they have also become popular with cryptocurrency miners, particularly those extracting coins like ethereum (ETH), monero (XMR), and zcash (ZEC).

For the quarter in review, Nvidia sold at least $175 million worth of new generation GPUs to ethereum miners, helping the outperformance, according to a note from RBC Capital Markets analyst Mitch Steves. The analyst had guided sales to miners to come in at $150 million for the quarter.

Steves noted that the upcoming network upgrade of the Ethereum blockchain, also known as Ethereum 2.0, which is scheduled to take place sometime in December, demands that miners switch over to more efficient mining hardware. Nvidia’s new Ampere GPU chips are thought to meet that need.

However, GPUs are no longer effective for mining bitcoin (BTC), which has moved on to more efficient application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners.
 
I have been saying that NVIDIA abandoned the TAM, when in fact NVIDIA abandoned the gamers.
 
The only people they didn’t abandon was their share holders. They’ve been pushing for more profitable markets and the gaming arena which with competitors thins out the margins. I really hope DirectML takes off as a viable CUDA alternative because I would love to punish NVidia for this action.
 
If those numbers are true, that does not match the idea they shipped 50k cards at launch and so on, they are probably already over 3 millions card sold already. Same goes with all the talk that mining is dead and irrelevant, if personal mining at home is, does not mean that more professional affair is.

That sound enough to explain most of what is going on and could explain why outside the USA the AMD launch feel even worst than Nvidia, if the early rumors they can even better $/watt wise (most place do not even bother to show the card being out of stock, just not listed at all).
 
And one could assume their best largests clients, and in miners case I can imagine getting the cards a month after another clients is a really big deal.
 
Not knowing exactly which asic was sold to miners, 500k would be a good round number. Verified with an AIB contact as well.

Big miners don't buy cards any more, they buy ASIC direct and build their own.

This will piss off AIBs as well.
 
Analyst estimates are now 100% fact? Sounds like people are jumping to conclusions again.
 
I 100% believe this report.

There have been signs of 100s of thousands of NV ASICs moving into the channel over the past months that never appeared, and now I know why.
 
This is less than 10% of the gaming revenue. Are we going to pretend this is a significant number?
 
