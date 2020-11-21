Nvidia Posts Record Q3 Earnings, Sales of GPUs to Crypto Miners Reach $175 Million

If those numbers are true, that does not match the idea they shipped 50k cards at launch and so on, they are probably already over 3 millions card sold already. Same goes with all the talk that mining is dead and irrelevant, if personal mining at home is, does not mean that more professional affair is.



That sound enough to explain most of what is going on and could explain why outside the USA the AMD launch feel even worst than Nvidia, if the early rumors they can even better $/watt wise (most place do not even bother to show the card being out of stock, just not listed at all).