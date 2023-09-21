Nvidia Says Native Resolution Gaming is Out, DLSS is Here to Stay

DLSS will always be a compromise.



Not going to lie, Nvidia's DLAA filter is pretty awesome, and I would like to see more games offer utilizing it at native resolution, as it is by far the best AA I have used from a balance of performance, effectiveness at removing AA, and sharpness perspective.



Scaling the resolution up - however - is always a compromise. I don't for a second buy their claim that DLSS looks better than native, because - well - I have eyes. I have seen what it looks like in game.



This can go one of two ways though:



A) Developers can go the way of Bethesda and make games like Starfield which look mediocre, but still demand ourageous system resources, and just put scaling on it as a band-aid,



--OR--



B) They could actually make games that have higher polygon counts, more RT and really look quite awesome, but at the time of launch the hardware to run them natively doesn't exist yet. It would be sortof as if when Crysis launched, you could run the outrageously heavy game at scaling on lesser hardware. It wouldn't be as good as native, but you would understand why, because the game really looks great, and you would be willing to put up with it.





Unfortunately doing a shit job, and using scaling as a band-aid seems more up the alley of most developers, so unfortunately that is probably what we'll get.