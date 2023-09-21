Nvidia Says Native Resolution Gaming is Out, DLSS is Here to Stay

https://www.tomshardware.com/news/n...olutio-gaming-thing-of-past-dlss-here-to-stay

During their discussion with Digital Foundry's Alex Battaglia and PCMR's Pedro Valadas, Bryan Catanzaro — Nvidia's VP of Applied Deep Learning Research — stated that native resolution gaming is no longer the best solution for maximum graphical fidelity. Catanzaro went on to say that the gaming graphics industry is headed toward more significant reliance on AI image reconstruction and AI-based graphics rendering in the future.
Catanzaro's statement was in response to a question from Valadas regarding DLSS and whether Nvidia planned to prioritize native resolution performance in its GPUs. Catanzaro pointed out that improving graphics fidelity through sheer brute force is no longer an ideal solution, due to the fact that "Moore's Law is dead."
In other words, they've given up on improving actual performance.
 

View: https://youtu.be/Qv9SLtojkTU?t=1933

This video is bookmarked at the chapter titled 'Will Nvidia still focus on performance without DLSS at native resolutions?'

Bunch of stuff said that will probably make a few people bang their heads against their monitor over and over and over in rage so just be sure you want to watch it before you click :)
 
DLSS will always be a compromise.

Not going to lie, Nvidia's DLAA filter is pretty awesome, and I would like to see more games offer utilizing it at native resolution, as it is by far the best AA I have used from a balance of performance, effectiveness at removing AA, and sharpness perspective.

Scaling the resolution up - however - is always a compromise. I don't for a second buy their claim that DLSS looks better than native, because - well - I have eyes. I have seen what it looks like in game.

This can go one of two ways though:

A) Developers can go the way of Bethesda and make games like Starfield which look mediocre, but still demand ourageous system resources, and just put scaling on it as a band-aid,

--OR--

B) They could actually make games that have higher polygon counts, more RT and really look quite awesome, but at the time of launch the hardware to run them natively doesn't exist yet. It would be sortof as if when Crysis launched, you could run the outrageously heavy game at scaling on lesser hardware. It wouldn't be as good as native, but you would understand why, because the game really looks great, and you would be willing to put up with it.


Unfortunately doing a shit job, and using scaling as a band-aid seems more up the alley of most developers, so unfortunately that is probably what we'll get.
 
1_rick said:
Can we really blame them when Devs keep releasing games with PS4 graphics and worse performance over and over?
staknhalo said:

I have no doubt that they will continue to lead the pack in performance regardless of dlss on or off. But I can't blame them for pushing dlss so heavily when devs keep releasing games with dog shit performance and last gen graphics. We have people touting BS claims like 7900XTX keeping pace and even outperforming 4090 because a lot of these games seem to be hampering performance on the competitors HW. It's fucking wild man.
 
ZeroBarrier said:
If Nvidia is Ngreedia wouldn't they still want the crown because that's the greedy thing to do right? 🤔
 
Why put effort into further enhancing hardware performance when we can just work on software upscalers now?
-Nvidia
 
staknhalo said:
Yes, and don't forget that they hold the industry back by proving the best upscaling solution which also makes them Ngreedier. :coffee:
Ihaveworms said:
Why put effort into enhancing hardware performance when the competition can't keep up. We should just work on making our upscaler even better than it already is.
-Nvidia

There, fixed that for you.
 
NightReaver said:
Now if the parties named would come clean and deny it instead of beating around the bush. That alone should tell you everything you need to know. Hell, this forum has gone nuclear on Nvidia for way less.
 
ZeroBarrier said:
So you’re saying you need zero proof to create a lynch mob and stir up hate against a corporation you hate (but also happened to not have done what you said they did) so you can prop up a different soulless corporation that you happen to love more?
 
Last edited:
ZeroBarrier said:
Well Linus Torvalds doesn't like them so that's all I need to hear thank you very much BAAAAAAAAAAAAH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! now feed me grains

1695257915072.png
 
