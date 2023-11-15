NVIDIA RTX 50 “Blackwell” GB202 GPU GDDR7 384-bit memory

Comixbooks
NVIDIA RTX 5000 GPUs could have GDDR7, 384-bit bus, and 2x performance compared to Lovelace
More rumors on NVIDIA's next-gen GPUs and how they could be a beefy upgrade over Lovelace - but the idea of a 512-bit bus has been dismissed.
https://www.tweaktown.com/news/9437...x-performance-compared-to-lovelace/index.html
Big Leak on Nvidia's next generation cards called Blackwell using GDDR7 Memory and GB202 GPU rumored 2024-2025
https://videocardz.com/newz/nvidia-...gpu-rumors-point-towards-gddr7-384-bit-memory
