NVIDIA RTX 50 “Blackwell” GB202 GPU GDDR7 384-bit memory

Jun 7, 2008
NVIDIA RTX 5000 GPUs could have GDDR7, 384-bit bus, and 2x performance compared to Lovelace
More rumors on NVIDIA's next-gen GPUs and how they could be a beefy upgrade over Lovelace - but the idea of a 512-bit bus has been dismissed.

Big Leak on Nvidia's next generation cards called Blackwell using GDDR7 Memory and GB202 GPU rumored 2024-2025

I imagine one or the other would make sense, both would have been quite the generational jump.

Going from 1000 to 1500 would be a similar jump than the 2080ti->3090 giant memory bandwith jump
 
How is it even possible to make a faster card than the RTX 4090?
 
