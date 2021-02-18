Nvidia Purposely Reducing Hash Rate for RTX 3060 GPUs, Creates Cryptocurrency Mining Processors (CMP)

The hashrate on RDNA 2 falls in line with other cards with similar memory speed and bus width as far as I can tell. I think the talk that they 'limited' it is mainly around the choice of sticking to a 256bit bus width with standard GDDR6 rather than going wider or with something faster like HBM. Also they added the infinity cache which helps games but doesn't help with mining.



As far as Nvidia software limiting mining, I'm not sure if that will do much. I guess we will see if miners figure out a way to hack the drivers which I assume they will.