Nvidia Purposely Reducing Hash Rate for RTX 3060 GPUs, Creates Cryptocurrency Mining Processors (CMP)

RTX 3060 software drivers are designed to detect specific attributes of the Ethereum cryptocurrency mining algorithm, and limit the hash rate, or cryptocurrency mining efficiency, by around 50 percent.

That only makes sense. Our GeForce RTX GPUs introduce cutting-edge technologies — such as RTX real-time ray-tracing, DLSS AI-accelerated image upscaling technology, Reflex super-fast response rendering for the best system latency, and many more — tailored to meet the needs of gamers and those who create digital experiences.

To address the specific needs of Ethereum mining, we’re announcing the NVIDIA CMP, or, Cryptocurrency Mining Processor, product line for professional mining.

CMP products — which don’t do graphics — are sold through authorized partners and optimized for the best mining performance and efficiency. They don’t meet the specifications required of a GeForce GPU and, thus, don’t impact the availability of GeForce GPUs to gamers.

For instance, CMP lacks display outputs, enabling improved airflow while mining so they can be more densely packed. CMPs also have a lower peak core voltage and frequency, which improves mining power efficiency.
GeForce Is Made for Gaming, CMP Is Made to Mine

 
kju1 said:
*yawn* and someone will just hack the drivers to remove the restriction. Problem solved.

The bigger issue here is that Nvidia is finally admitting they are diverting silicon to miners instead of gamers. I highly doubt they are running up another fab line with a "custom" chip just for miners.
Apparently AMD purposely reduces the hash rate on their latest RDNA 2 GPUs. Not sure if that is done through software or hardware modifications though. Would be interesting to see how the two compare in their approach.

But yeah, this is just Nvidia confirming what we already knew about selling silicon directly to miners.
 
kju1

exlink said:
Apparently AMD purposely reduces the hash rate on their latest RDNA 2 GPUs. Not sure if that is done through software or hardware modifications though. Would be interesting to see how the two compare in their approach.

But yeah, this is just Nvidia confirming what we already knew about selling silicon directly to miners.
Yeah if its hardware its likely not worth the miners time to try to circumvent. Its still doable for a competent engineer, which most miners are probably not. Software though? I laugh at software restrictions. Just look at DRM and how effective that is.

If AMD is doing hardware restrictions then I have more respect for them and just maybe they will get some of my money for a GPU...
 
BassTek

The hashrate on RDNA 2 falls in line with other cards with similar memory speed and bus width as far as I can tell. I think the talk that they 'limited' it is mainly around the choice of sticking to a 256bit bus width with standard GDDR6 rather than going wider or with something faster like HBM. Also they added the infinity cache which helps games but doesn't help with mining.

As far as Nvidia software limiting mining, I'm not sure if that will do much. I guess we will see if miners figure out a way to hack the drivers which I assume they will.
 
Axman

exlink said:
Apparently AMD purposely reduces the hash rate on their latest RDNA 2 GPUs.
I doubt it. They have a compute mode in the driver. Plus, this makes no sense.
exlink said:
RTX 3060 software drivers are designed to detect specific attributes of the Ethereum cryptocurrency mining algorithm, and limit the hash rate, or cryptocurrency mining efficiency, by around 50 percent.
This also makes no sense. Why would either company want to make their products less appealing to casual miners? Why would they want to give professional miners the impression that their products could have any sort of artificial bottleneck involved, even if it's only using official drivers?

I'm a lot more inclined to believe that this is a CYA statement made to give non-mining gamers the impression that Nvidia cares, even if they are selling some stock directly to miners.

This forum has a mining sub. There is an overlap between mining and gaming, by design.
 
