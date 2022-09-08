Nvidia : Market Manipulation

A recent video by Jayztwocents pointed out a call for quarter earnings where Jensen came out and said that they are going to manipulate the market.Yes. Thanks, Colette. C.J., our sell-through is off the highs in the beginning of the year, but it’s still very solid. In fact, sell-through is -- has increased 70% since pre-COVID, pre-pandemic. And so, it’s very clear that gaming is -- the fundamentals of gaming are strong, and this medium is really doing well. Not to mention the gaming platforms are being used -- our gaming PCs are being used for influencers, people sharing content, creating content, V bloggers, VTuber, there’s all kinds of new ways of engaging and spending time with video games.. Obviously, we’re off the highs, and the macro condition turned sharply worse. And so, our first strategy is to reduce sell-in in the next couple of quarters to correct channel inventory. We’ve also instituted programs to price position our current products to prepare for next-generation products.Ampere is the most popular GPU we’ve ever created. It is in the top 15 most popular gaming GPUs on Steam. And it remains the best GPUs in the world, and it will be very successful for some time. However, we do have exciting new next-generation coming and it’s going to be layered on top of that. And so, we’ve taken -- we’ve done two things.All of this we anticipate were working towards a path to being in a good shape going into next year. Okay? So, that’s what our game plan is.Here is the video from Jay if you like him