Nvidia : Market Manipulation

Krenum

Krenum

Apr 29, 2005
A recent video by Jayztwocents pointed out a call for quarter earnings where Jensen came out and said that they are going to manipulate the market.

Here is the call
https://seekingalpha.com/article/45...g-on-q2-2023-results-earnings-call-transcript


Here is the market manipulation remark.

Jensen Huang

Yes. Thanks, Colette. C.J., our sell-through is off the highs in the beginning of the year, but it’s still very solid. In fact, sell-through is -- has increased 70% since pre-COVID, pre-pandemic. And so, it’s very clear that gaming is -- the fundamentals of gaming are strong, and this medium is really doing well. Not to mention the gaming platforms are being used -- our gaming PCs are being used for influencers, people sharing content, creating content, V bloggers, VTuber, there’s all kinds of new ways of engaging and spending time with video games.


Our strategy is to reduce the sell-in -- reduce the sell-in this quarter, next quarter to let channel inventory correct. Obviously, we’re off the highs, and the macro condition turned sharply worse. And so, our first strategy is to reduce sell-in in the next couple of quarters to correct channel inventory. We’ve also instituted programs to price position our current products to prepare for next-generation products.


Ampere is the most popular GPU we’ve ever created. It is in the top 15 most popular gaming GPUs on Steam. And it remains the best GPUs in the world, and it will be very successful for some time. However, we do have exciting new next-generation coming and it’s going to be layered on top of that. And so, we’ve taken -- we’ve done two things. We’ve reduced sell-in to let channel inventory correct and we’ve implemented programs with our partners to price position the products in the channel in preparation for our next generation.


All of this we anticipate were working towards a path to being in a good shape going into next year. Okay? So, that’s what our game plan is.


Here is the video from Jay if you like him
 
Furious_Styles said:
That's not market manipulation. Nvidia is under no obligation to sell the 40 series until they want to, or not at all. More YT clickbait.
Although you have the option to view what he said, I gave you both, either the direct website or YT.

How is it not market manipulation?

"Our strategy is to reduce the sell-in -- reduce the sell-in this quarter, next quarter to let channel inventory correct"

When you obviously have the inventory, but choose to limit the supply, obviously you're manipulating the market to keep your product on the demand side. Its not a hard concept.
 
StryderxX

StryderxX

Jun 22, 2006
Nvidia is not the only company that tries to control the pricing and inventory levels of their products. It's a simple BAU procedure. Not sure what Jay was getting at in that video.
 
StryderxX said:
Nvidia is not the only company that tries to control the pricing and inventory levels of their products. It's simple BAU procedure. Not sure what Jay was getting at in that video.
I think what he's getting at is , all these companies got used to charging whatever they wanted for their products during the pandemic, now that they can no longer use the pandemic as an excuse to charge outrageous prices, they are shifting their strategy to more insidious measures.

Which is fine, companies can do what they want, but its good to have the information on hand so you can use it to make a buying decision.
 
