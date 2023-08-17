Nvidia making 1,000% profit on H100 accelerators

This is likely why Nvidia is not terribly concerned with gamers or cards targeted to gamers, the profit margins are not in the same ballpark as AI accelerators.
"Nvidia is raking in up to 1,000% in profit for each H100 GPU accelerator it sells, according to estimates made in a recent social media post from Barron's senior writer Tae Kim. In dollar terms, that means that Nvidia's street-price of around $25,000 to $30,000 for each of these High Performance Computing (HPC) accelerators (for the least-expensive PCIe version) more than covers the estimated $3,320 cost per chip and peripheral (in-board) components. As surfers will tell you, there's nothing quite like riding a wave with zero other boards on sight."
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/nvidia-makes-1000-profit-on-h100-gpus-report
