Nvidia gets mean on upstarts

L

Lakados

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
8,895
https://www.extremetech.com/computi...ference-performance-on-h100-with-new-software

So a number of companies were claiming that they were getting close to Nvidia in terms of LLM performance, so Nvidia basically told them all to hold their beer, went and did a driver/software update, and basically doubled the performance of the TensorRT-LLM for the H100 series.

Even better it should be a drop-in upgrade with no retraining needed.
 
Competition is good for the end user.

To think they were just resting on their laurels with poorly optimized software/hardware waiting for it to be necessary.

Without competition, they probably hold back what they are truly capable of just so they can release a new faster generation with little cost or effort.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top