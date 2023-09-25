Nvidia gets mean on upstarts

https://www.extremetech.com/computi...ference-performance-on-h100-with-new-software
So a number of companies were claiming that they were getting close to Nvidia in terms of LLM performance, so Nvidia basically told them all to hold their beer, went and did a driver/software update, and basically doubled the performance of the TensorRT-LLM for the H100 series.
Even better it should be a drop-in upgrade with no retraining needed.
So a number of companies were claiming that they were getting close to Nvidia in terms of LLM performance, so Nvidia basically told them all to hold their beer, went and did a driver/software update, and basically doubled the performance of the TensorRT-LLM for the H100 series.
Even better it should be a drop-in upgrade with no retraining needed.